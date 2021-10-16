Hot topics: Intense workouts and walking, night shift and heart health, sleep and diet, walnuts fight cholesterol, cut sugar to help heart

Intense workouts vs. walking

While walking is beneficial for a person’s health, a new study shows that working out with more intensity can improve a person’s fitness more than milder forms of exercise.

The study by the Boston University School of Medicine published in the European Heart Journal found that for those who want to increase their fitness levels or to slow their decline in fitness as they age, a moderate level of exercise can be three times more efficient than simply walking.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend 150 to 300 minutes per week for moderate intensity exercise, or 75 to 150 minutes per week of vigorous exercise. However, experts who conducted the study said they did not observe a threshold in which greater amounts of exercise did not correlate with higher levels of fitness.

Source: Boston University

Taking the night shift to heart

If you work the night shift, you may be at more risk of developing heart issues, according to new research.