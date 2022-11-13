Hot Topics: Strength training and longevity, chemical hair straightener risk, e-bikes less taxing, multidirectional sports and bones, too much fiber

Strength training to longer life

Adults older than 65 who performed strength training two to six times per week may live longer than those who perform strength training less than twice per week, according to a new study.

While many rely on aerobic exercise to stay fit, a study by the Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that strength training such as lifting weights or working with resistance bands can have long-term health benefits.

Physical activity guidelines for older adults recommend at least two days of strength training and 2.5 hours of moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity per week.

This study found that those who met the muscle-strengthening guideline only experienced a 10% lower risk of mortality, while those who only met the aerobic guideline had a 24% lower risk of mortality. However, those who met both guidelines had a 30% lower risk.

Source: JAMA Network Open

Cancer risk of chemical hair straighteners

A new study by the National Institutes of Health has linked chemical hair-straightening products to a higher risk of uterine cancer in women who use them.

Researchers with NIH’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences noted in its study that Black women may face a higher risk because they are more likely to use these products more frequently. The researchers looked at the hair habits of more than 33,000 women and found those who used the chemical hair straighteners at least four times a year were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer.

Researchers say that chemicals such as parabens and phthalates often found in hair-care products can disrupt the endocrine system, which regulates hormones. This can raise a woman's risk of developing uterine cancer, they said.

Source: Journal of the National Cancer Institute

E-bike workout lacking

While many enjoy their e-bikes for mastering hills, a new study says it’s not providing as much physical value.

Researchers at the Institute of Sports Medicine at Hanover Medical School in Germany have found that e-bike riders are 44% less likely to achieve their weekly targets for physical activity than those who ride regular bikes.

E-bikes include an electric motor that gives riders a boost while climbing hills. The study found that individuals who rode e-bikes logged 70 fewer minutes of moderate to intense physical activity per week than those on regular bikes.

Source: BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine

Boning up with multidirectional sports

Multidirectional sports such as soccer or basketball may improve bone health more than unidirectional activities such as running, according to a new study.

Researchers at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis found that participating in multiple types of sports, rather than focusing on one, can have the same health benefit and is less likely to lead to overuse injuries.

Researchers looked at high-resolution imaging to examine bones in the shins and feet of women who participate in cross-county running at the college level. They found that the women who ran and played multidirectional sports when younger had 10-20% greater bone strength than those who only ran.

Source: Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise

Watch the fiber

Though fiber is an important part of diets, scientists have found it can be too much of a good thing for some people.

Those who have inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, may experience an inflammatory response after consuming too much dietary fiber, researchers at the University of Alberta say.

IBD symptoms usually include abdominal pain, diarrhea, bloody stools and weight loss. The researchers are working on a stool test that would assess microbes in patients’ guts, allowing nutritionists to tailor dietary recommendations by the individual.

Source: Gastroenterology journal