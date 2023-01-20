Hot topics: Video gaming and cognition, nutrients in faux meat; extreme temperatures and heart disease; vitamin C and cystic fibrosis; go out to improve sleep

Video gaming linked to better cognition

A new study of nearly 2,000 children found a link between playing video games and performing better on cognitive skills tests.

The research analyzed findings from the ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and other National Institutes of Health entities.

Researchers at the University of Vermont, Burlington, found that those who played video games for three or more hours per day performed better on tests that involved impulse control and working memory than children who had never participated in video games. Scientists believe these findings stem from practicing tasks that include impulse control and memory, which then lead to improved performances on other tasks.

Source: JAMA Network Open

Nutritional value of meat substitutes

As many people shift their diets to include more plants and less meat, a new study looked at whether meat substitutes can provide similar nutrients.

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden looked at 44 meat substitutes, examining contents such as fiber, fat, protein, salt and other nutrients. They found that popular meat substitutes may not provide comparable levels of iron and zinc to animal products such as meat and seafood.

While the meat substitutes may incorporate iron and zinc in their ingredients, researchers say that a plant compound called phytate may block the body’s ability to absorb iron and zinc.

Source: Nutrients journal

Extreme temperatures hard on heart

Researchers have found that those with cardiovascular diseases who live in extremely hot or cold climates may have an increased risk of death, especially heart failure.

Scientists at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Medical Center and at the College of Public Health at Kuwait University examined more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over 40 years and found additional deaths from extreme temperatures among those with heart failure than those with other heart conditions.

For every 1,000 cardiovascular-related deaths, extreme hot days accounted for 2.2 additional deaths;other hand, extreme cold days accounted for 9.1 more deaths.

Source: Circulation journal

Vitamin C and cystic fibrosis

A vitamin C supplement may help patients increase the levels of their vitamin E, an important antioxidant that reduces inflammation.

Researchers from Oregon State University found that those with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease, may especially benefit since they often experience lung inflammation. Cystic fibrosis, which affects more than 160,000 people worldwide, can cause mucous buildup that blocks airways.

By taking a 1,000-mg vitamin C supplement, patients can increase the bioavailability of other antioxidants, including those that reduce inflammation, researchers say.

Source: Nutrients

Get outside for better sleep

A new study has found that simply stepping outside on an overcast day can help improve a person’s sleep.

Researchers at the University of Washington monitored the sleep patterns and exposure to light in more than 500 undergraduate students. Data showed that they went to sleep on average later during the winter than during the summer.

Scientists say that by not getting enough light exposure during the day, a person’s internal clock, or circadian cycle, can be delayed, which then pushes back sleep onset at night.

Source: Journal of Pineal Research