Hot topics: Video gaming and fitness, exercise and dementia, proteins and blood pressure, preemies and screen time, pets and aging

Video games score workout points

If you’re a gamer, your health can benefit. That is, if you’re an active gamer.

A new study shows that exergaming, or active video gaming, can help people become more physically fit.

Researchers at the University of Georgia found that video games that prompt users to move around, such as virtual reality games or dancing games, can have physical benefits. This can be a boon to those uninspired by traditional exercises and want something more fun.

The study followed 55 people who were assigned to game or a traditional aerobics class three times a week for six weeks. The study measured physical activity and exertion. While the individuals assigned to the traditional classes worked out harder, the exergamers had a better time.

Researchers say coupled with a sense of ownership over their exercise routine, it’s more likely that the exergamers will keep it up.

Source: International Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology

Exercising may reduce dementia risk

Including exercise in your day-to-day activities may reduce your risk for developing dementia, according to a new study.

Researchers at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences observed nearly 650,000 military veterans age 30-95 over eight years.

Researchers split the participants into five groups based on metabolic equivalence of task, or METs. This measures the rate of energy expended per unit of time relative to a person’s resting metabolic rate.

When the five groups were compared, researchers discovered that those in the fittest group who had the highest METs were 33% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s and related disorders. The second fittest group was 26% less likely.

Source: George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Proteins and blood pressure

A diet with a diverse selection of proteins can reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure, a new study suggests.

The study, which involved the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of North Carolina Population Center, had tracked health outcomes from around 12,000 adults in several decades.

Those who ate protein from a variety of sources experienced a dramatic drop in risk for new-onset high blood pressure.

Source: American Heart Association’s Hypertension Journal

Study links preemie health and screen time

While children born prematurely experience higher risks of developing health issues, a new study has found screen time can also play a role.

Researchers at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development tracked the development of more than 400 children to determine whether there was an association between high screen time and poorer early school outcomes in children born between 24 and 28 weeks gestation.

Researchers tracked their development through age 6 or 7 during routine visits and developmental screenings. They found that those who had more than two hours of screen time a day had poorer cognition, executive function and behavior by age 6 or 7 than those who had less than two hours of screen time a day.

Source: JAMA Pediatrics

Pets can keep owners sharp

If you’re a pet owner, you know that pets can reduce anxiety and loneliness, as well as improve heart health thanks to those daily walks.

A new study suggests pets can also help older adults stay mentally sharp.

Researchers at multiple universities including the University of Florida and the University of Michigan looked at the brain health of more than 1,300 adults with an average age of 65. Of those, 53% owned a pet and 32% had owned their pet for five years or longer.

Researchers found that the brain health of those who didn’t have pets declined at a faster rate. Those who owned pets for longer than five years had the slowest rate of mental decline. Preliminary theories suggest that the stress-buffering benefits that having a pet provide could play a role in these results, since stress can hurt cognitive function. Those with pets are more likely to participate in physical activities as well.

Source: University of Michigan Medicine

