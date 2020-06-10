Hot topics

Yoga's affect on depression
Some individuals diagnosed with mental health conditions may benefit from regularly engaging in physically active yoga.
That’s according to a new study using data form 19 sources including Medline, Embase and PsychInfo that says regularly practicing yoga may reduce depressive symptoms compared to those who practice no or less yoga.
The study recommends more research into yoga and mental health issues and what the relationship might mean for future treatments.
Source: The British Journal of Sports Medicine
Surviving COVID-19 just the beginning
Researchers from University College London are cautioning that patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may face other health issues.
These include mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Though those hospitalized by coronavirus do not seem to have many short-term mental health issues, a new study shows those were delirious when acutely ill may face problems down the road.
Researchers based this theory on mental health issues related to similar respiratory syndromes that have occurred around the world.
Source: The Lancet Psychiatry
Weighty issue of quarantine
If you’ve gained weight in quarantine, you’re not alone.
A new survey by OnePoll and supplement company Naked Nutrition found that the average American has gained five pounds while sheltering at home.
Of those polled, most said they gained their weight from consuming bread and alcohol, and 65% stated that their exercise routines had slipped.
Source: OnePoll
Does anyone really know what time it is?
If you find yourself forgetting what day it is, you’re in good company.
That’s according to a survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll revealed that 59% of people self-isolating had trouble remembering what day it was.
The survey also revealed many Americans are struggling with how to remain motivated as they work from home. Experts point to the fact that many people staying at home are spending more time indoors. In fact, according to the survey, almost 75% said they had given up wearing “real clothes.”
Source: OnePoll
Lifting boosts bones in older men
Older individuals can benefit significantly from high-intensity exercise. While studies have shown this is the case for older women, a new study shows the same can be said for older men.
Examples of high-intensity exercises include barbell-based weightlifting and resistance training.
The Lifting Intervention For Training Muscle and Osteoporosis Rehabilitation for Men study conducted at Griffith University in Australia found improvements in both bone density and functional performance in participants.
Source: Bone journal
