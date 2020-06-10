Hot topics

Source: The Lancet Psychiatry

Weighty issue of quarantine

If you’ve gained weight in quarantine, you’re not alone.

A new survey by OnePoll and supplement company Naked Nutrition found that the average American has gained five pounds while sheltering at home.

Of those polled, most said they gained their weight from consuming bread and alcohol, and 65% stated that their exercise routines had slipped.

Source: OnePoll

Does anyone really know what time it is?

If you find yourself forgetting what day it is, you’re in good company.

That’s according to a survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll revealed that 59% of people self-isolating had trouble remembering what day it was.

The survey also revealed many Americans are struggling with how to remain motivated as they work from home. Experts point to the fact that many people staying at home are spending more time indoors. In fact, according to the survey, almost 75% said they had given up wearing “real clothes.”

Source: OnePoll