The way you take your medicine can affect how fast your body absorbs it.

That’s according to a new study from Johns Hopkins University, where researchers say your posture — upright, leaning or what side you’re leaning to — can affect how quickly a pill’s contents are absorbed.

The findings show leaning to the right side after swallowing a pill can speed absorption by 13 minutes when compared to standing upright. On the other hand, leaning to the left could slow absorption by more than 60 minutes.

The findings may also help health care professionals adjust how they prescribe drugs to patients with physical disabilities.

However, Vyto’s pharmacist Biljana Jasnic–Roper says the study is a good example of how important it is to be careful when interpreting and applying the conclusions of mainstream studies, as they might not always paint the entire picture.

“It is always good practice to ask your pharmacist about new studies and before changing your medication regimen,” she said.

But some medications have to be taken in a specific posture, says Matthew Plassmeier, associate director of Pharmacy at Community Hospital.

“There are some medications where patients should remain in the upright position for a period of time after taking medication to decrease the risk of irritation to the esophagus,” he said.

One example is alendronate, which is used to treat osteoporosis, or reduced bone density.

“This medication could cause damage to a patient’s throat if not swallowed completely,” Plassmeier said. “I recommend people sit upright or in an elevated position when taking all oral medications as taking them while lying down may cause a patient to choke.”

A pharmacist can also advise patients about considerations when taking their medications, Jasnic-Roper said.

“Some medications such as levothyroxine (used to treat hypothyroidism) are best absorbed on an empty stomach, while with others like prednisone (used for various autoimmune conditions, allergies and more) should be taken with food,” Jasnic-Roper said. “There are certain medications like alendronate (osteoprosis), aspirin (an analgesic), clindamycin (bacteria) and potassium, to name a few, that require a patient to remain upright for a designated time in order to aid absorption and minimize irritation of the esophagus.”

Prescription bottles and the patient leaflet also contain important information about the medication, Plassmeier said.

“It is important that people review the prescription label and any informational stickers on the bottle,” he said. “This information provides guidance for taking and storing medications. If someone is unsure or has questions about a prescription, they should consult their pharmacist.”

Jasnic-Roper says it’s important to remember that dissolution of a drug, or the speed at which a drug is physically broken down, is only one step of the process.

“After dissolution, a drug goes through absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion,” she said. “Although dissolution is an important step, it does not entirely affect how fast or well the drug works.”

Dissolution and the posture a person has when taking the medication will jumpstart what are called the pharmacokinetic phases since the other stages can’t begin until dissolution occurs, Jasnic-Roper said.

“Essentially, a drug’s effect is not seen or felt until it goes through a few of these pharmacokinetic phases and enters the bloodstream,” she said.