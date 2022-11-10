 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

How and when you take medications can improve their effectiveness

  • 0

The way you take your medicine can affect how fast your body absorbs it.

That’s according to a new study from Johns Hopkins University, where researchers say your posture — upright, leaning or what side you’re leaning to — can affect how quickly a pill’s contents are absorbed.

 The findings show leaning to the right side after swallowing a pill can speed absorption by 13 minutes when compared to standing upright. On the other hand, leaning to the left could slow absorption by more than 60 minutes.

The findings may also help health care professionals adjust how they prescribe drugs to patients with physical disabilities.

However, Vyto’s pharmacist Biljana Jasnic–Roper says the study is a good example of how important it is to be careful when interpreting and applying the conclusions of mainstream studies, as they might not always paint the entire picture.

People are also reading…

“It is always good practice to ask your pharmacist about new studies and before changing your medication regimen,” she said.

But some medications have to be taken in a specific posture, says Matthew Plassmeier, associate director of Pharmacy at Community Hospital.

“There are some medications where patients should remain in the upright position for a period of time after taking medication to decrease the risk of irritation to the esophagus,” he said.

One example is alendronate, which is used to treat osteoporosis, or reduced  bone density.

“This medication could cause damage to a patient’s throat if not swallowed completely,” Plassmeier said. “I recommend people sit upright or in an elevated position when taking all oral medications as taking them while lying down may cause a patient to choke.”

A pharmacist can also advise patients about considerations when taking their medications, Jasnic-Roper said.

“Some medications such as levothyroxine (used to treat hypothyroidism) are best absorbed on an empty stomach, while with others like prednisone (used for various autoimmune conditions, allergies and more) should be taken with food,” Jasnic-Roper said. “There are certain medications like alendronate (osteoprosis), aspirin (an analgesic), clindamycin (bacteria) and potassium, to name a few, that require a patient to remain upright for a designated time in order to aid absorption and minimize irritation of the esophagus.”

Prescription bottles and the patient leaflet also contain important information about the medication, Plassmeier said.

“It is important that people review the prescription label and any informational stickers on the bottle,” he said. “This information provides guidance for taking and storing medications. If someone is unsure or has questions about a prescription, they should consult their pharmacist.”

Jasnic-Roper says it’s important to remember that dissolution of a drug, or the speed at which a drug is physically broken down, is only one step of the process.

“After dissolution, a drug goes through absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion,” she said. “Although dissolution is an important step, it does not entirely affect how fast or well the drug works.”

Dissolution and the posture a person has when taking the medication will jumpstart what are called the pharmacokinetic phases since the other stages can’t begin until dissolution occurs, Jasnic-Roper said.

“Essentially, a drug’s effect is not seen or felt until it goes through a few of these pharmacokinetic phases and enters the bloodstream,” she said.

Best practices

Though your posture can affect how quickly your body begins to break down a medication, pharmacists Biljana Jasnic-Roper and Matthew Plassmeier offer tips to ensure you are getting the most benefits out of your medicine:

Consistency is key. If there are no specific instructions on when to take a medication, Jasnic-Roper recommends taking it around the same time each day.

“Set an alarm, put your medications in a place that coincides with your routine, keeping them away from areas of high heat like bathrooms and kitchens and use pill packaging,” she said.

Take advantage of pill packaging. It can be difficult to remember to take medication. Jasnic-Roper recommends taking advantage of free pill packaging offered at many pharmacies.

“The pills are packaged in a blister pack, making it easy to see what to take when and also allowing you to see if your medication for the day was taken,” she said. “Our packaging has also been beneficial for loved ones taking on the task of managing medications.”

If a provider stops or changes a medication, Plassmeier says to make sure your packets are adjusted.

Use one pharmacy. Having all of your medications filled at the same pharmacy offers many benefits.

“If the pharmacist has your complete medication profile, he or she can ensure that there are no drug interactions among your medications,” Jasnic-Roper said.

Notify your pharmacist of any changes. Patients should take their medications as prescribed by their doctors, but if their doctors instruct patients to take their medications differently, Plassmeier says to notify your pharmacist.

“There could be additional drug interactions or it could affect your next prescription fill,” he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts