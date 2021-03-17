How to avoid being a couch potato when working from the couch

But how much exercise should you get? According to L.J. Mattraw, wellness manager at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, a good rule of thumb is 150 minutes of aerobic such as walking, running or jogging per week and two to three sessions of strength training per week.

Mattraw suggests breaking these up to three to five days a week of alternating aerobic and strength training sessions, but it doesn’t matter how you break it up “as long as you get to that mark” of weekly exercise.

And for the strength training, Mattraw said, you don’t need a weight room. Many exercises such as squats, push-ups, sit-ups, step-ups, even planks, that only require things already in your home including a staircase or a floor mat.

It doesn’t need to be intense training for you to benefit. “The most important thing to do is to get out and move. Walk. Jog. Lift some weights. Hike. Much of your activity can be easy to moderate,” says Croner.

While on the job, it's also good to make sure you aren’t just sitting all day. “Prolonged sitting is just not good for your lower back,” Mattraw says. Your body stiffens up if you are sitting for too long. It's one of the reasons back problems can flare up. To prevent this, he suggests setting an alarm to remind you to get up once an hour.