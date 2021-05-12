How to combat the loss of self-worth, depression risk when unemployed

Q: How does employment compare to some other common mental health stressors?

A: Unemployment can be a major mental health stressor, starting with that fight-or-flight defense of trying to secure one’s basic needs such as food and shelter. Looking further out, it can cause a person to question their hopes and dreams — things such as being able to retire comfortably or pay for their children’s education.

Think about how much time people spend thinking about their jobs and spending time with their coworkers and feeling a sense of community among the people they work with. When all of that suddenly gets taken away, it can be a major disruption to who they and the general routine for how they move through life. This can lead to things such as poor coping skills and relationship problems and substance abuse.

Q: Have you seen an uptick in people seeking mental health counseling related to unemployment because of the pandemic?

A: Starting in April of 2020, we did start to see more people seeking out service as the unemployment rate really began to climb. Unfortunately, we also saw some people drop off because they lost their benefits during that time.