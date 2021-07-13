How to eat, drink (in moderation) and age well

Mushrooms do more than combat inflammation. They also contain extremely high levels of two potent antioxidants, Ergo and glutathione. These antioxidants protect cells from damage and stress and purge the body of toxins and carcinogens. Adequate levels help ward off many age-related diseases. White button, cremini, shiitake, maitake, gray oyster, yellow oyster and porcini contain these potent antioxidants. They are listed in order with white button containing the least amount of Ergo and glutathione and porcini containing the most. Adding even five mushrooms to your diet each day can have positive effects on your health.