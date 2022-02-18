How to handle the cold-weather stresses on balance, muscles, skin and more

Winter is a great time to keep active for many reasons: Clearer views of wildlife, cabin fever avoidance and the refreshing nature of cold air.

However the season also carries the risk of cold-weather related injuries. Before you head out for exercise or even errands, it's good to plan for those risks.

“When the weather is cold outside a few things happen,” says Dr. Danielle Harris, family medicine physician with Community Care Network. “Joints are stiff, muscles are tight and inflexible and your brain’s reaction time slows.”

Harris stresses the need for precautions when heading out in the cold, including moving extra carefully and looking for obstacles or dangers. The cold, Harris explains, can slow down the body’s systems that warn of harm or pain.

Slips and falls are another winter risk. “Approximately 1 million Americans are injured from falling on ice,” says Cassandra Ledman, a professor at Purdue University’s Department of Health and Kinesiology. Slips and falls on ice and snow are responsible for most winter injuries, according to Ledman.

Freshly fallen snow can hide ice patches or terrain changes. And freezing rain can leave sections of concrete and asphalt as slick as a skating rink.

If you’re moving in the dark or on a snow-covered path (or both), it’s easy to not notice ice until it’s under your feet. A wipe-out could cause anything from bruises to bone breaks.

“For fall prevention specifically, we have a saying: ‘walk like a penguin,’ says Ledman, who is also an exercise physiologist. This waddling gait can help minimize the risk of a slip and fall on slick terrain.

Ledman also suggests wearing shoes with good grip, if you have to go out in the ice. That said, Ledman and other experts encourage keeping active during the season.

“I think people are less active during the winter, which brings a higher potential for injuries,” says Luke Triveline, strength coach and personal trainer at Fitness Evolution in St. John.

Anytime you’re inactive, you’re going to get muscle atrophy and this can be especially common during the winter months. Triveline suggests staying active, especially if you’re older. “Make sure you’re doing something to tax the cardiovascular system in particular,” he says.

Long periods of physical inactivity can increase the risk of seasonal injuries such as muscle strain from seasonal activity including shoveling snow or scraping ice off the car.

Ledman says shoveling can be particularly dangerous. “(It) causes so many issues,” she says. “Individuals don’t give it credit for how hard it actually is.”

Harris agrees. “Shoveling snow is strenuous and has great potential for injury.” Harris and Ledman recommend treating shoveling like moderate to heavy exercise, depending on the amount of snow and your physical fitness. Taking breaks during a large shoveling job, such as a big driveway or sidewalk after a significant snowfall, is essential.

One thing Harris, Ledman and Triveline all mentioned is the need to warm up before any strenuous activity, particularly in the cold. “You should do some type of warmup before you go out and shovel heavy snow,” says Triveline. “Anything you can do to increase your body temperature before a seasonal task is a good idea.”

“Kids always have to be watched while out in the cold,” notes Harris. Young children, in particular, are less able to regulate their core body temperature or detect when their fingers or toes are freezing. Ledman adds that kids also like to engage in things like sledding that causes many injuries. She recommends being very careful when sledding.

Likewise, elderly people need extra attention to prevent harm. Harris suggests offering to shovel snow for them or even being a companion on a walk.

Such precautions can reduce the risk of injury during the winter, even as Triveline stresses the importance of keeping active. “Find a hobby, where you go out, bowling, taking a spin class, anything that makes you go out of the house,” he says. “The No. 1 thing for anyone that wants to stay fit: Make sure you have a routine and keep doing what you're doing.”

