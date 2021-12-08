How to slow down to get more done with less stress

Human nature tells us to hurry up, be quick, just get it done already. We pride ourselves with being able to multitask, skip sleep and vacations, eat on the run and fill every moment with productivity.

Life becomes even more frenzied at this time of year.

That can lead to mistakes, illness and missing out on enjoying life in the present. We then wonder why we are strung out, gain weight, can’t sleep when we want to and are miserable during the holidays. Sometimes we need to slow down to be more efficient.

I was reminded of this recently when I was in a hurry to get out of the house one morning. I was rushing to get to my yoga class so that I could be still, calm and present. In my haste, the maple syrup fell out of the refrigerator, spilling onto the kitchen floor, splashing onto a cabinet and hitting the dog. Cleaning up this sticky little mess took time. Driving to the studio, being careful not to speed (getting stopped would cost me time and money), I made it to class just as the instructor was locking the door.

Eventualities have a way fo slowing us down. Here are some tips to slow down and maybe prevent eventualities, especially during the holidays: