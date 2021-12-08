How to slow down to get more done with less stress

Human nature tells us to hurry up, be quick, just get it done already. We pride ourselves with being able to multitask, skip sleep and vacations, eat on the run and fill every moment with productivity.
Life becomes even more frenzied at this time of year.
That can lead to mistakes, illness and missing out on enjoying life in the present. We then wonder why we are strung out, gain weight, can’t sleep when we want to and are miserable during the holidays. Sometimes we need to slow down to be more efficient.
I was reminded of this recently when I was in a hurry to get out of the house one morning. I was rushing to get to my yoga class so that I could be still, calm and present. In my haste, the maple syrup fell out of the refrigerator, spilling onto the kitchen floor, splashing onto a cabinet and hitting the dog. Cleaning up this sticky little mess took time. Driving to the studio, being careful not to speed (getting stopped would cost me time and money), I made it to class just as the instructor was locking the door.
Eventualities have a way fo slowing us down. Here are some tips to slow down and maybe prevent eventualities, especially during the holidays:
Schedule time to do things that make you happy; things that are fun and not stressful. Sometimes even thinking about everything there is to do can create stress. The “shoulds” have a tendency to push us beyond our limits. If you don’t enjoy baking cookies, get them from your favorite bakery. Or, if you like to put up lights and your neighbor doesn’t, but loves to bake, maybe you could decorate in exchange for some cookies. Everybody wins.
Slow down when you eat. Weight gain is common during the holidays. One way to minimize this is to simply eat slower. There are so many delicious foods that make a holiday appearance, foods that we usually don't have the rest of the year. So eat them slowly and really savor every bite of these delectable dishes. It takes about 15-20 minutes for your stomach to tell your brain that you’re satisfied. When you eat in a hurry, it’s easy to overeat. By slowing down, you’ll eat less without feeling deprived of your favorites.
Find ways to incorporate movement into your day, even when you think you don’t have time. Exercise improves overall health and helps relieve stress. Working on a project? Consider taking a 5-10-minute break each hour. You may find that you’re more productive upon your return. When you go to the store, park farther away to get in extra steps. Take the stairs instead of the elevator/escalator. Do a few stretches during the commercials of your favorite Christmas movies. Take a break and walk for 10 minutes while writing greeting cards. When you hang those outdoor lights, you’re getting fresh air and exercise. You don’t need to go to a gym to move and feel more alive. Everything counts.
Pack food to slowly eat on the run. There will always be days when we can’t get a break to sit quietly and slowly enjoy a meal. Life happens. On those days, take some extra minutes before you leave home to get some snacks together. Foods that travel well and are easy to eat: protein shakes, nuts, fruit, small square of dark chocolate, Greek yogurt, cheese sticks, hard boiled eggs, raw veggies, protein bar (higher protein, lower sugar), tuna in a pouch. If you’ll be out and about for several hours, you may want to pack your snacks in an insulated cooler bag with an ice pack.
Skipping sleep and routines create the illusion of more time to get things done and can give us a few more minutes in the short term. However at some point, the maple syrup will fall on the floor. In other words, there’s always a trade-off. We mentally and physically handle everything better and more efficiently when we take care of ourselves. The next time you think about hurrying to accomplish some task, take a breath and slow down. It may save you time in the long run, and you’ll find more enjoyment in your day.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.