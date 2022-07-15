Hydration, moderation can keep outdoor workouts safe in heat

Joggers, youth baseball players, kayakers on Lake Michigan and the Region’s many rivers, the summer season brings so many outdoor activities. It also brings the heat.

“Exercising in excessive heat without taking precautions increases the chance of heat related illness,” says Cassandra A. Ledman, clinical associate professor in the Department of Health and Kinesiology at Purdue University.

Ledman cites heat fatigue, heat exhaustion and heat stroke as the three main conditions. Heat fatigue is the least severe but can bring painful muscle cramps and fatigue. If you experience heat fatigue, Ledman says to stop exercising, stretch muscles and rehydrate.

Heat exhaustion comes with rising body temperatures and more intense heat fatigue symptoms along with dizziness that can lead to fainting, nausea and moist skin.

Olivia Kocol, trainer and fitness coach at Anytime Fitness in Dyer, describes this as a “clammy feeling that is not gonna be fun.” To combat possible heat exhaustion, Ledman and Kocol recommend stopping your exercise, moving to a cool shady place and drinking plenty of fluids. Cooling strategies include laying the afflicted person on the ground, elevating their legs and giving them water to rehydrate.

Heat stroke is the most serious condition that can come from overheating in high summer temperatures. Those experiencing heat stroke will have a body temperature of more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit and may show signs of confusion, combativeness and or seizure.

“(Heat stroke) is a medical emergency and can lead to stroke, coma and/or cardiac arrest if not treated quickly,” says Ledman.

If you or someone you are with seems to be experiencing these symptoms, Ledman advises calling 911 and trying to cool the person immediately. “Play it on the safe side,” Kocol says. “if they can't be cooled down, call 911. You don’t want to get to someone losing consciousness. There can be irreparable damage to the person.”

Another risk of prolonged outdoor activity during the summer is sunburn and related diseases from exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. “Ensure that your skin is properly protected with water-resistant lotions at an appropriate SPF,” says Professor Ledman. She recommends an SPF of 50 or higher for the best protection.

Kathy Paul, a master group fitness instructor at Fitness Pointe in Munster, notes that sunscreen is important any time you're working out.

“Always wear sunscreen, especially if you are out in the middle of the day. But even in the morning and evening you can still can get sunrays that are pretty powerful. You don’t realize because you’re focused on your workout,” Paul said.

Jill Schneider, fitness center manager at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, adds that wearing appropriate clothing such as a wide-brimmed hat can help protect your skin and keep you cool. And Ledman suggests wearing lightweight fabrics that are loose, breathable, moisture wicking and light in color.

Picking a time in the morning or evening to work out is also a good way to beat the most intense heat. In June, Franciscan Health held its annual Firecracker 5K run at 7:30 a.m. “to keep the running environment as safe and comfortable as possible,” said Schneider.

There are outdoor workouts that mitigate the risks of overheating. For one, Kocol, Ledman and Schneider mentioned swimming. “The top of the list is always going to be swimming because it cools you off the best,” says Kocol.

Schneider recommends a hike along a shaded path, particularly in the evening, also can spare you from the most intense heat.

Kocol suggests keeping outdoor workouts simple during the heat.

When it is hotter than 85 degrees, be very conscious of the heat and humidity because you will dehydrate faster. “Whatever you decide to do, make sure you plan for the heat with water,” says Kocol

Ledman recommends consuming water before, during and after exercise: About 16-24 ounces of water before, 4-8 ounces during, and 8 ounces after working out.

Paul sometimes takes her classes outside for a cardio or weight-lifting session — to shake things up and make use of curbs, grassy hills and even a picnic bench.

“I tell members to yes, hydrate with water, but if you’re really exerting a lot of energy and expelling a lot of sweat, you need to also replace your electrolytes and your potassium,” Paul said. “I recommend people use Vitamin Water or Propel. If they don’t like the flavor of them, they can mix it with water."

The old and young are particularly vulnerable to the heat. According to Ledman and Kocol, young children are less able to regulate their core body temperature than adults and as people age, their blood circulation tends to decline and their sweat glands become less efficient.

Kocol, Ledman and Schneider remind those outdoors to listen to their bodies. If you start to experience any of the symptoms of heat related illness or just a have a general bad feeling, lower the intensity of the workout, take a break or stop.

Pay attention to the small signs, Ledman says “things can progress quickly in the heat.”