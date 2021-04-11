In trials, Lilly drug makes headway in delaying the declines associated with Alzheimer's

It is perhaps the cruelest fate faced by millions: To live a rich life full of wonderful friends and memories only to have it taken away by Alzheimer's disease.
Alzheimer's is a fatal illness that causes the progressive decline in memory and other aspects of brain function. The most common form is dementia, accounting for 60% to 80% of all Alzheimer's cases and afflicting more than 50 million people worldwide, according to Eli Lilly and Co.
Almost 10 million new cases are diagnosed annually — one case every three seconds. This also creates a growing burden on caregivers, whose numbers have risen by 8 million in the U.S. alone between 2015 and 2020, according to Lilly.
The annual cost of dementia patient care is estimated at $1 trillion, which is expected to double by 2030 without reliable treatments. Worldwide, the number of dementia cases is expected to rise to 152 million by 2050.
Lilly, a global pharmaceutical and health care company based in Indianapolis, has been working on a treatment for more than 14 years and recently reported the promising results of the drug, called Donanemab, in Phase II trials.
In a presentation at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson Diseases held last month, Lilly said that in tests on 272 patients over a 76-month period, Donanemab significantly slowed decline as measured on a scale of cognition and daily function.
Also, data showed Donanemab, which is administered as an infusion once every four weeks, "consistently slowed cognitive and functional decline" by 20% to 40% and slowed the accumulation of "tau" across key brain regions in patients with Alzheimer's. Tau is described as a protein deposited in the brain that is considered one of the two key pathologies in the disease.
"Tau has become increasingly validated as a predictive biomarker for disease progression, and the test results suggest the potential for long-term disease modification," Dr. Liana G. Apostolova, Indiana University distinguished professor, said in a statement.
"We are confident in the results of the study," Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said in a statement. "This is the first late-stage study in Alzheimer's disease to meet its primary endpoint at the primary analysis. Donanemab has the potential to become a very important treatment for Alzheimer's.
Skovronsky said that the drug not only slowed cognitive and functional decline, but it also cleared substantial amyloid plaques and the slowed tau pathology.
Amyloid plaques form when a protein called amyloid precursor protein is cut into smaller protein fragments that can accumulate in the brain. The presence of beta amyloid plaques and tau neurofibrillary tangles in the brain are necessary for an Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Some patients in trials saw their decline slowed in as little as 36 weeks, and 68% experienced the slowing by eight months. Though Donanemab is not considered a cure for Alzheimer's, the results could lay the foundation for precision medicine-based treatment of the disease.
"The Donanemab results are a significant and encouraging milestone for people impacted by Alzheimer's disease, and we are eager to continue on in this fight," Dr. Stephen P. Salloway, director of the Memory and Aging Program and the Department of Neurology at Butler Hospital in Rhode Island, said in a statement.
Lilly is in ongoing discussions with federal regulators about the drug and while no timetable has been set for its approval for general use, a Lilly spokesperson said the company "is prepared to move forward with urgency to bring the potential disease-modifying benefits to patients."