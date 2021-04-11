In trials, Lilly drug makes headway in delaying the declines associated with Alzheimer's

It is perhaps the cruelest fate faced by millions: To live a rich life full of wonderful friends and memories only to have it taken away by Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's is a fatal illness that causes the progressive decline in memory and other aspects of brain function. The most common form is dementia, accounting for 60% to 80% of all Alzheimer's cases and afflicting more than 50 million people worldwide, according to Eli Lilly and Co.

Almost 10 million new cases are diagnosed annually — one case every three seconds. This also creates a growing burden on caregivers, whose numbers have risen by 8 million in the U.S. alone between 2015 and 2020, according to Lilly.

The annual cost of dementia patient care is estimated at $1 trillion, which is expected to double by 2030 without reliable treatments. Worldwide, the number of dementia cases is expected to rise to 152 million by 2050.

Lilly, a global pharmaceutical and health care company based in Indianapolis, has been working on a treatment for more than 14 years and recently reported the promising results of the drug, called Donanemab, in Phase II trials.