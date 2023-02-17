Seek and remove

“Recognition of some of the common (and uncommon) sources of airborne irritants is important,” says Dr. Mark Yoder, associate professor at Rush University and Pulmonary Medicine section chief. “Some of these sources, for example humidifiers, stoves and bedding, may not be viewed as potential culprits. Mold can be difficult to detect, particularly after suboptimal remediation. A home inspector can help to locate potential sources of mold exposure.”

Merievelyn Stuber, chief safety officer at Methodist Hospitals, says that pets can be an irritant. One suggestion when getting a new pet is to choose a breed of dog or cat that’s more hypoallergenic than most.

According to Yoder, the following can help recude exposure to home pollutants: