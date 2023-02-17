Shutting the doors and windows doesn’t seal us off from dangerous pollutants. Poor air quality caused by a variety of factors and chemicals found in the everyday products we use often can make our homes even more hazardous than outdoors.
According to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Report on the Environment Indoor Air Quality, Americans, on average, spend approximately 90% of their time indoors where the concentrations of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations.
For example, we know about the dangers of first and second-hand smoke. But third-hand smoke can also hurt our health, says Dr. Mark Yoder, associate professor at Rush University and Pulmonary Medicine section chief.
Third-hand smoke is the chemicals from tobacco smoke that embed into furniture fabrics, carpets, toys, clothing and porous structures such as drywall. When released back in the air, these chemicals can irritate the lungs the same as first- and second-hand smoke.
When released in the air, volatile organic compounds, chemicals in paints, household cleaning items as well as new cabinets, furniture, carpets, rugs and mattresses, also present health risk, says Merievelyn Stuber, chief safety officer at Methodist Hospitals.
Mold, typically found when there’s too much moisture in the home and in older homes where it might have seeped into the foundation, can be highly toxic.
“If you have mold in one place, the HVAC system can carry it to other parts of the house,” Stuber says, pointing out that the correct type of HVAC filters changed frequently can help with this.
According to Yoder, biomass fuel produced by wood-burning stoves and fireplaces, can be troublesome in a poorly ventilated home.
“That’s not uncommon in colder climates and during the winter,” he says. “These exposures are most closely linked to worsening asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Specifically, asthma and COPD exacerbations such as asthma attacks and COPD flares can be triggered by poor indoor air quality. A specific lung disease called hypersensitivity pneumonitis can be caused by exposure to mold or feather particles (from pet birds as well as down pillows or comforters). Air quality is one factor that impacts the life cycle of the lungs and can both hinder normal growth of the lungs and accelerate its aging process.”
The upper airway also can be affected.
“Unfortunately, and perhaps less intuitively, cardiovascular disease can also be provoked by poor air quality,” says Yoder. “Specifically blood vessel function can be worsened by these exposures. There may also be a negative impact on cognitive brain function and mood.”
If you're having symptoms that improve when you're away from home or worsen when spending more time indoors may be a sign of poor environmental issues in your home, says Yoder. It’s also important to consider home air quality if asthma or COPD is difficult to control with usual medical treatments.
“One of the things with air quality and other pollutants is that it is very individualized,” says Stuber. “The amount it takes to cause problems is different for each person, making some more vulnerable than others.”