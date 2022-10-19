It turns out what works for men also works for women at the gym

Traditional viewpoints on how gender affects workouts can be confusing.

Contrary to popular belief:

Men don't have more fast-twitch muscle fibers than women.

Women can undertake as strenuous strength training as men.

But sifting through these stereotypes may not banish the question: Should men and women take different approaches to their fitness routines?

“Actually, no,” says Robert Lee, physical therapist at Northwest Health LaPorte. “Everyone should do the same exercises, whether it be flexibility training, aerobic training or strength training, the basic principles are the same.”

At Franciscan Health Fitness Centers they do not base clients' workout routines, prescribed exercises or personal training sessions on their gender, according to Jill Schneider, Chesterton Fitness Center manager.

According to the article “Sex-Related Differences in Gene Expression in Human Skeletal Muscle” in the science journal PLoS ONE, men and women do express skeletal and muscle genes differently, most obvious in the larger muscle mass of men. But according to experts, men and women benefit from the same exercises.

Jason Barnes, strength and conditioning coach at Anytime Fitness in Cedar Lake, focuses on two main physiological differences that can affect workout practices by gender: Higher average testosterone levels and larger bone structure in men. Lee agrees.

Lee said men may progress to higher levels of weight training because of their generally higher levels of testosterone. But Lee hesitates to make generalized advice based on this. “I don’t think women need to be more cautious, necessarily. It’s more a matter of goals and expectations.”

For example, on average, a woman lifting weights might not expect to bulk up as fast as a man because of the lower testosterone levels.

Many fitness professionals recommend fitness approaches based on fiber composition for each muscle group, because men and women don’t significantly differ in that area.

Barnes, Lee and Schneider stress that the best way to approach a fitness plan is person-by-person. “We create our exercise prescriptions and programs based on the goals that each individual has for themselves,” says Schneider. “It's all individual,” says Barnes

“Why are you doing what you’re doing and where do you want to go?”

For both men and women, Schneider uses “the FITT principle: Frequency, Intensity, Type and Time” to give them the best workout guidance. “We follow the guidelines of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) where 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity is recommended each week and performing muscle-strengthening activities/exercises two times each week”

Lee stresses that the workout-related risks for men and women are the same as well: Doing too much, too soon. Whether it's trying to lift too much weight or perform aerobic workouts for too long before one can handle it, these are the biggest risks for injury Lee sees regardless of sex.

Barnes also sees the risks in lifting too much, particularly for men “for my guys the No. 1 risk is their egos. Humble yourself.”

Rather than focusing on gender, it's important to note that everyone is different and unique in their physical and mental makeup. While some muscle and skeletal differences appear between the genders, these differences don’t affect men's or women’s ability to perform certain types of exercise. Women may be, on average, better equipped for endurance activities and men may, on average, be stronger, but that shouldn’t stop members of either group from training in a measured, fun and safe way.

As Schneider say: “Exercise truly is medicine. Getting started is the most important piece.”