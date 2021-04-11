It's best to ease into old routines after a year of isolation

“The best way to combat isolation is to remain in close contact with family and friends by telephone or video chat,” Brazil says. “Keeping up to date with friends and family on a daily basis allows them to stay connected. When normal contact stops, worry and anxiety can set in.”

While a year or more of isolation has done some damage, vaccines to combat the virus with seniors at the front of the line provides light at the end of this long tunnel. Once vaccinated, Poole says it’s important for seniors to ease back into their pre-pandemic routines and lifestyles — even if it they need a little refresher and a little help from their friends and family after such an extended break.

“It can be very overwhelming switching from complete isolation to being back out into the community and being social,” she explains. “Start slowly by bringing them along for a few errands, setting up a short visit with a friend, going for walks or taking them to lunch. The key is to start small and limit the time of the activity to decrease the chance of overstimulating them.”

“Church is very important for many elderly individuals,” adds Brazil. “Being able to go to church and get that spiritual connection again will be very helpful. Even just going for a car ride on a sunny day will be a great start. And once all family members have been vaccinated, just think about how wonderful a hug will be after going without it for a year!”

