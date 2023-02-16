We’re all familiar with “flu season” and how humans can fall ill this time of year when we’re spending more time indoors and more likely to spread germs, but many of us may know little about canine influenza (also called dog flu). There’s a lot to learn about how this kind of flu can affect our four-legged friends.

In recent weeks, canine influenza has been spreading and posing a risk particularly to dogs that spend time in boarding kennels, shelters, dog day care facilities, grooming salons or dog parks or have frequent exposure to other dogs.

What is canine influenza?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses known to infect dogs.” These are called “canine influenza viruses.”

Though the dog flu viruses are different from the human form, they can have similar effects, according to Dr. Lori Ross, a veterinarian with Emergency Veterinary Care Centers in Highland. “Like the human flu, canine influenza virus is a serious respiratory illness that is highly contagious and can sicken your dog or even endanger your dog’s life.”

How does it spread?

“Almost all dogs are susceptible to canine flu infection, and virus infection tends to spread among dogs housed in kennels and shelters," per the CDC’s website. It continues, “Canine flu is thought to spread mainly among dogs through respiratory droplets produced during coughing and sneezing from infected dogs or through contact with contaminated surfaces. Therefore, dog owners whose dogs are coughing or showing other signs of respiratory disease should not expose their dog to other dogs or to cats. Clothing, equipment, surfaces and hands should be cleaned and disinfected after exposure to dogs showing signs of respiratory disease.”

No human infections with canine influenza have ever been reported, according to the CDC.

Preventing spread

“Canine influenza virus is contracted from other animals infected with the virus or from surfaces that have been contaminated with the virus by other animals,” warned Ross. “This can happen when a dog coughs or sneezes or drinks out of a common water dish. Fortunately, a vaccine for canine influenza virus protects dogs against both strains of the virus. As with the human flu, it is almost impossible to avoid exposure, and this is why the vaccine is highly recommended.”

An initial vaccine is given followed by a booster shot two to four weeks later for full protection. Annual boosters are required. “The canine influenza virus is more stable than the human flu virus, and therefore does not require a change in how the vaccine is made every year.”

In addition to having your pet vaccinated, pet owners should be cautious if they suspect they’ve come into contact with a dog that has flu by washing hands and arms with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, washing clothing before coming into contact with their own dog and sanitizing shoes.

Treating your dog

There is no cure for the canine flu. Treatment consists mostly of supportive care to keep the dog comfortable, which can include medicine to reduce fever or IV fluids to prevent or treat dehydration.

“In severe cases, oxygen supplementation may be needed,” said Ross. “Unlike the treatment of the flu in people, antibiotics are commonly used in the treatment of the canine influenza virus. This is not to treat the virus itself, but to treat the secondary bacterial infections that are more common in dogs.”