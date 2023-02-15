It might seem nice to get cozy on the couch during the cold winter months, but it’s important that parents make sure their children are getting enough physical activity.

And low temperatures don't mean you have to be inside to get your exercise in.

“Winter here is very harsh, and a lot of parents refrain from going outside, which is not right because we recommend at least 60 minutes of activity or exercise per day, every day,” said Dr. Usama Moustafa, a pediatrician with the Northwest Medical Group in LaPorte.

Moustafa said it’s safe for children to play and exercise outdoors as long as temperatures remain above 15 degrees below zero.

“Other than that, they should dress in several different layers that will help the kids stay warm and dry,” he said. “Insulated boots, mittens or gloves and a hat are essential.”

Moustafa said parents also should make sure children immediately change wet clothes.

Dr. Kumari Singh, a Franciscan Physician Network family medicine physician in Michigan City, said it can be challenging for children to get the recommended 60 minutes of exercise each day, but staying mindful of it can help parents get closer to that goal.

Singh said that hour of activity doesn’t have to happen at once.

“It can be an accumulative amount of activity,” she said.

That can be important to understand during the winter because Moustafa suggests giving children breaks when they’re playing outdoors in frigid weather, suggesting they come in after about 20 to 30 minutes of play in the cold.

Parents “should set reasonable limits on the amount of time spent outside to prevent hypothermia and to prevent frostbite,” he said.

Moustafa said being inactive can lead to weight gain. Staying indoors also can cause cabin fever in the winter.

Singh agrees and said she often talks to parents about ensuring their children are getting adequate exercise in the winter.

“With childhood obesity, it’s always something I end up talking to parents about,” she said.

Moustafa said daily exercise provides a variety of health advantages.

“There’s a lot of benefits for physical activity,” he said. “Of course, increase our muscle strength, decrease our body fat, stronger bones and joints, improving flexibility.”

Regular exercise can improve heart health and enhance confidence and self-esteem for children.

“They have a greater ability to handle stress,” Moustafa said.

Singh said outdoor activities in the winter are sometimes viewed as a chore, and there are misconceptions that there’s noting to do when it’s cold and icy.

Singh listed several including ice skating, snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding.

“Winter sports are always great, and sometimes these things become lifelong hobbies, too,” Singh said.

Snow opens a variety of possibilities, Moustafa said.

“Try to be creative and go outside and have fun. It’s a lot of fun” he said, noting building a snowman, making a snow fort, creating a snow maze and helping parents shovel snow. Moustafa also suggested putting a mixture of food coloring and water in a spray bottle so children can paint snow.

“You have to be creative because children get bored,” Moustafa said.

And there's always the simple things.

“Going for a walk with the family is always a good way to connect with each person in the family,” Singh said.