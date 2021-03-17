It's possible to break bad habits and stoke good ones, but it takes time

Gordon: Influence and childhood shaping. We learn from our family of origin our ways of thinking and behaving. What we see modeled, we repeat. The messages don’t need to be spoken, just modeled. It’s as simple as being told to make your bed daily as a child, which turns into an ingrained belief and behavior that your bed should be made daily. Or it may be as serious as staying with an abuser if one of your parents was abusive and the other parent stayed. We may not choose the same type of abuse, but generally we choose someone with either abusive traits or who abuse in other, less obvious ways. For example, if there was physical abuse, we avoid that person but aren’t aware that we’ve selected an emotional and verbal abuser and it feels safer because the physical seemed worse.

Q: What are some techniques for training the mind to form good habits or break bad ones?

Baranowski: Identifying the triggers to the habits would be the first key to attempting to change or form a habit. Analyze and process the reward or consequence you feel from a bad habit, for example. Ask yourself: Is it healthy? What do you get out of it? Is it a temporary fix to a bigger issue? Educate yourself on the reason and importance of the new habit. Make a list of the reasons you want to change your habit. Set a goal and make a plan for the habits you would like to form or change.