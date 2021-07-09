It's time to leave the pandemic cocoon, and that will be easier for some than others

While much comedic hay has been made recently about the oddness of a post-pandemic plunge back into society — with advertisers and late-night hosts targeting everything from the return of pants without drawstrings to interactions outside of a Zoom meeting — the truth is that working through the issues associated with the gradual emergence from a more than year-long isolation isn’t necessarily a laughing matter for some people.
While social butterflies, for example, may be more than anxious to get out and mingle again, others may be hesitant to jump in with both feet, owing to lingering safety concerns or just a more introverted approach to life developed in the past months.
“Many individuals have developed a sense of safety and control by staying in their protected environments where they have been able to control who comes and goes, and they find comfort in that control,” explains Julie Kissee, administrative director of the employee assistance program for Franciscan Health System. “These people may experience anxiety and discomfort due to the perception of relinquishing their control as they venture out into more public areas where there are individuals that are not in their safety circles. Others are tired of the isolation and the feelings of depression and loneliness that have developed due to being shut in and welcome the opportunity to get out and interact with their social groups again.”
“Some people may have become comfortable in isolation, working from home and avoiding crowds,” adds Jennifer Jimenez, lead nurse practitioner in the Behavioral Health Services area at Community Healthcare System. “They may feel pressured to re-enter society as it was pre-COVID and then feel guilty for not doing what everyone deems is ‘normal.’ Reassessing what feels ‘normal’ for you as an individual and your family is necessary to understand your feelings about post-pandemic life.”
The mental approach one takes to re-entry will largely hinge on personality type. Kissee says individuals who tend to have negative thought patterns and cognitive distortions — such as those who tend to overgeneralize things or catastrophize situations — are likely to struggle with the change.
“Those personality types feel high levels of anxiety and lack of control regarding their environment and what happens in their lives,” she says. “The fear of not being able to control their environment becomes so powerful it prevents them from living in and enjoying the current moment. Introverts and homebodies may like things the way they are currently and, so the thought of returning to populated social events and gathering places just does not appeal to them.”
Kissee believes such people will benefit from taking things one step at a time when it comes to getting back into the social swing of things, and continuing to focus on the things they can control, such as how they respond to what people do instead of trying to change what they do. For example, if people at a gathering aren’t social distancing, it’s better to find a way to distance oneself than to try and make a big scene. It’s also OK to just call it an early night and head home.
“Reframe how you look at your experiences,” Kissee advises. “Give yourself credit for successfully attending an event instead of beating yourself up for leaving because you couldn’t handle it. Research has shown that approaching experiences with an attitude of positivity improves our ability to be happy, healthy and productive. How you approach the re-entry will make all the difference in the world.”
Another key to re-entry will be the degree to which people look out for one another as we collectively navigate the post-pandemic landscape and understand that while the pandemic has affected everyone, the effects have been different.
“Regardless of your level of extroverted or introverted tendencies, age group or other demographics, we have all undergone varying degrees of change in our life as a result of the pandemic, and re-entry will likely look and feel different for every individual,” says Elizabeth Ellis-Cruz, an oncology social worker for the Community Cancer Research Foundation. “Most of us have had little practice in socializing over the last year and have been on a roller coaster of emotions. So remember to have patience with yourself and others for what the last year has done to everyone’s nerves and be sure to extend time, grace, empathy and forgiveness to yourself and others around you.”