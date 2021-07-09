It's time to leave the pandemic cocoon, and that will be easier for some than others

“Some people may have become comfortable in isolation, working from home and avoiding crowds,” adds Jennifer Jimenez, lead nurse practitioner in the Behavioral Health Services area at Community Healthcare System. “They may feel pressured to re-enter society as it was pre-COVID and then feel guilty for not doing what everyone deems is ‘normal.’ Reassessing what feels ‘normal’ for you as an individual and your family is necessary to understand your feelings about post-pandemic life.”

The mental approach one takes to re-entry will largely hinge on personality type. Kissee says individuals who tend to have negative thought patterns and cognitive distortions — such as those who tend to overgeneralize things or catastrophize situations — are likely to struggle with the change.

“Those personality types feel high levels of anxiety and lack of control regarding their environment and what happens in their lives,” she says. “The fear of not being able to control their environment becomes so powerful it prevents them from living in and enjoying the current moment. Introverts and homebodies may like things the way they are currently and, so the thought of returning to populated social events and gathering places just does not appeal to them.”