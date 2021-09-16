Just what is a virus and why is it so tricky?

The process repeats itself over and over, leading to sickness, he says.

How does a virus differ from a bacteria?

When causing an illness, most bacteria can survive and replicate by themselves outside of human cells, Al-Haddadin says.

“All viruses need to take over the cells of another living being in order to replicate and therefore survive,” he said.

Viruses can be thought of as microscopic parasites, Slotar says.

“Like all parasites, they lack the ability to reproduce outside of the host body,” he said. “While they contain the same types of genetic material — DNA or RNA — found in all life forms, viruses are unable to independently read and act upon the information contained within that genetic material.”

Instead, to reproduce, viruses must invade host cells and reprogram the host’s complicated machinery to make new viruses, Slotar said.

Why do viruses affect people differently?

Many factors go into why a virus impacts one person differently than another, says Chris Russo, a researcher at the University of Chicago who studies the immune system, viruses and viral transmission.