Keeping fit during a pandemic

With many fitness facilities closed and residents hunkered down at home, it can be difficult to come up with ways to stay fit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although health officials have urged minimizing contact with others, fitness experts say it is still important to get the recommended amount of exercise, even if that means getting a little creative and using non-traditional tools to achieve fitness goals.
Debi Pillarella, director of bariatric services for Community Healthcare System’s Healthy 4 Life program, and Kelly Devine Rickert, president of Devine Nutrition and director of Run to the Pub, provided some ways to stay fit using common household items and the outdoors.
Exercising indoors
Have a virtual dance party. Download a favorite playlist and dance your heart out while connecting with a friend using FaceTime, Pillarella says. This is also a great way for children to stay connected to their friends during this time away from school.
Navigate apps. There’s a video for just about everything on YouTube, including exercise workouts. Pillarella suggests finishing these workouts with stress-reducing yoga, stretching, deep breathing or meditation.
Several companies are also providing online workout programs through apps that are either free of charge or are free during a trial period, Rickert says. She suggests looking into Runners World Live Instagram workouts, Nike+ Run Club, the Peloton app, Corepower Yoga, Gympass digital wellness resource, Orange Theory workouts, the 7-minute workout app, Down Dog app for yoga, the Charge running app and Go Noodle for kids.
Challenge a friend. If your friends have Fitbits, you can challenge them to workout face-offs, Rickert says. Challenges include Daily Showdowns for who can take the most number of steps and Weekend Warrior for who can get in the most number of steps over the weekend.
Repurpose household items. Grab some laundry detergent, a sack of potatoes or a gallon of milk and use them as weights. Even a kitchen counter can be a useful tool for staying in shape while staying in place, Pillarella says.
“Pushups on your counters, carrying sacks of potatoes while walking through your residence and even doing squats with your laundry detergent containers are great economical options for making the most of your home time,” she says.
Exercising outdoors
If outdoor activity is still an option, try wonky walking. Walking doesn’t always have to be straight forward. Pillarella suggests grabbing some music and finding a safe walking place with limited crowds, and using a variety of walking styles to stay motivated during your workout. These can include walking on tip toes, side step walking, walking with giant steps or walking fast. Add some trotting, jogging, skipping or galloping for an extra boost.
Park it. Although it is important to stay away from crowds, visiting a recreation area or nature preserve can offer some ideas for fitness. For example, squats or pushups can be done using a bench. Find a curb and step up and down, switching lead feet half way through, Pillarella says.
“Even doing a tree sit is a great lower body strengthening exercise,” she said. “With your back against a tree, imagine sitting in a chair. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds, release, then repeat three to five times.”
Go on a nature hunt. Walking through the neighborhood or on local trails with purpose and connection to nature is not only a great workout for the body, but also allows the mind to pause and savor the beauty of nature, Pillarella says.
“Paying attention to the sounds, animals, cloud patterns and general environment is a great physical and mental workout,” she said.
Don’t underestimate common activities. Activities done on a regular basis can be a great way to accomplish fitness goals. For example, as the weather begins to get warmer, preparing and planting a garden is a great way to build more activity in, Rickert says.
Kicking the soccer ball, playing basketball using a hoop outside a home and mowing the lawn are all great forms of exercising as well.