Keeping fit during a pandemic

Challenge a friend. If your friends have Fitbits, you can challenge them to workout face-offs, Rickert says. Challenges include Daily Showdowns for who can take the most number of steps and Weekend Warrior for who can get in the most number of steps over the weekend.

Repurpose household items. Grab some laundry detergent, a sack of potatoes or a gallon of milk and use them as weights. Even a kitchen counter can be a useful tool for staying in shape while staying in place, Pillarella says.

“Pushups on your counters, carrying sacks of potatoes while walking through your residence and even doing squats with your laundry detergent containers are great economical options for making the most of your home time,” she says.

Exercising outdoors

If outdoor activity is still an option, try wonky walking. Walking doesn’t always have to be straight forward. Pillarella suggests grabbing some music and finding a safe walking place with limited crowds, and using a variety of walking styles to stay motivated during your workout. These can include walking on tip toes, side step walking, walking with giant steps or walking fast. Add some trotting, jogging, skipping or galloping for an extra boost.