Learning to ease doubt and lead with one’s best

It’s easy to look at someone who seems to glide through life with unerring confidence and assume that he or she was born with it.

But it’s much more likely that such a portrait of poise and self-assurance was forged and developed over the course of that person’s life and experiences — which means, of course, that a similar sense of confidence is something that almost anyone can find within themselves, if they know what to look for and what to avoid. And, in many cases, it starts with the messages one gets from those around them, including family members, friends and teachers.

“Children look to their parents or caregivers for direction,” explains Chandra Lyles, manager of psychiatric social services and behavioral health services at Community Healthcare System. “When learning a new skill as a child and receiving praise for an accomplishment, this helps to build confidence in one’s abilities. Learning at an early age that when you work hard, do a good job and are successful, you have someone positively acknowledging you has a long-lasting effect on your confidence. That encouragement motivates you to continue to pursue challenges throughout life.”

And while the bedrock of those influences is formed in childhood, the effects of comments and attitudes from those closest to a person are certainly not limited to just one’s early formative years. The thoughts and feelings of those around a person continue to bear on one’s confidence all throughout life.

“Whenever people say negative things about you — whether family members or schoolmates or anyone else you might come across as you grow up — that will definitely have an effect on your confidence,” says Delia Lopez, a licensed clinical social worker with the employee assistance program (EAP) at Franciscan Health. “On the other hand, positive comments and support can just as powerfully help to boost a person’s confidence.”

Why is this so important? Because confidence is about more than just base popularity or coming off as the smartest one in the room. How a person carries himself or herself through life, which is rooted in confidence, can have a direct effect on the opportunities and relationships one pursues (or doesn’t).

A lack of confidence can lead to stress and self-doubt that feed on themselves, making it easy to get mired in a rut of professional or social isolation and to get bogged down by feelings of anxiety, depression, anger, shame and loneliness.

Those with a healthy sense of self-confidence tend to have the ability to more easily create and maintain solid relationships, to clearly express their needs, to set life goals, to be more assertive and to have a more outgoing lifestyle. Self-confident people self-confidence also tend to be less fearful, more resilient, more motivated and more focused on achievements and goals.

“Having confidence means you accept and trust yourself and have a sense of control in your life,” says Lyles. “You know your strengths and weaknesses and have a positive view of yourself. You set realistic expectations and goals, communicate assertively and can handle criticism.”

And while it may be difficult to undo negative comments and attitudes from childhood, pursuing a greater sense of confidence and self-assurance is something of a lifelong journey. Lyles and Lopez agree that building confidence should involve trying to limit or put boundaries on negative influences in one’s life, setting goals and formulating a plan for how to reach them and taking good care of one’s physical and mental well-being. It can be hard work, but the rewards can be well worth it.

“In the end, the better you take care of yourself, the better prepared you’ll be to face life with confidence,” says Lopez. “So always remember to be good to yourself.”

Portraits of poise and self-assurance are developed over the course of a person’s life and experiences, but it's also possible to build confidence from within.

