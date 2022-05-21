Limiting high-volume activities can prevent hearing loss

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, one in eight people in the U.S. (30 million) age 12 and older has a hearing loss in both ears, based on standard hearing examinations.

“We live in a loud society,” says Trent Harris, an audioprosthologist and owner of Ascent Hearing Center in Valparaiso. “We’re often exposed to loud noises.”

Indeed, think about the times you’ve walked into a noisy restaurant or store or attended a concert or party where it was so loud you couldn’t hear others talk. Even simple household chores such as mowing the lawn create decibel levels that can cause hearing loss over time.

“Noise-induced hearing loss can occur from impulse sounds like gunfire as well as sounds that are longer in duration such as music or a concert,” says Natalie Cowan, a doctor of audiology and clinical specialist in the Community Healthcare System. “You are at risk for noise-induced hearing loss depending on how loud the noise is, how close you are to the noise and how long in duration you are hearing the noise. The louder the sound, the shorter amount of time you can be around it without causing damage.”

According to Brian Waldman, a doctor of audiology and fellow of the American Academy of Audiology and a certified audiologist at Dr. Geissler's Hearing Center with offices Hammond, Munster and Dyer, even noise from decades ago can affect your hearing today.

“Sound is likely causing damage if you have to shout over noise to be heard, the sound is painful to your ears, your ears begin to ring or you feel that you have decreased or muffled hearing after exposure,” says Cowan, noting that an impulse noise greater than 140 dB (decibels) can be immediately harmful, but in general, sounds over 85 dB can be damaging.

Ear protection is important in preventing hearing loss.

Even when mowing the lawn it’s important to wear earplugs or earmuffs, says Harris.

“The best ear protection is custom made and fit for each person, but any type of ear protection is better than no ear protection,” says Waldman.

“Wearing ear protection is crucial when around loud noises greater than 85 dB,” says Cowan, adding that earmuffs and earplugs are great options when they are worn appropriately.

“Earplugs need to be fully inserted and earmuffs need to be worn completely around each ear. Some people even choose to wear both earplugs and earmuffs simultaneously. Earplugs and earmuffs can attenuate sound by 15-30 dB and more if worn together. In addition, custom earplugs or musicians earplugs are available for order from your local audiologists.

“It is important to keep phones and other listening devices to a volume that is no more than half,” says Cowan. “If others can hear your music that is a sign that the volume is too loud and potentially damaging.”

“Everyone wants to hear the best that they can,” says Harris. “We should be very conscious not to be condescending to people who can’t hear. We can talk to them more slowly and more distinctly.

“People who can’t hear tend to isolate themselves because they can’t hear and they’re not comfortable being around people,” says Harris.

Masks also impede our ability to hear what others are saying.

“All of us, even those with good hearing, rely on visual cues when listening,” says Harris.

It's time to see an audiologist if you hear ringing in your ears or are constantly asking people to repeat themselves, says Harris.

Hearing can’t necessarily be restored — and some hearing loss is genetic — but people can start safeguarding their hearing now to prevent further loss.

“One should make an appointment as soon as possible as research shows that getting fit with hearing aids slows the progression of hearing loss as you are stimulating your auditory system,” says Waldman. “There is a lot of confusion on hearing aids in general. It is in the patient’s best interest to be fit by an audiologist who will provide appropriate long-term care and services for the patient. Hearing aids are getting to be more and more discreet than ever before. They can now connect to your smartphone, and they can be rechargeable depending on the model of the hearing aid. Some hearing aids even have artificial intelligence in them.”

