Local blood donations urgently sought

As the state continues to reopen, the urgent need for blood and plasma donations is growing again.
In addition to being used to treat COVID-19 patients, blood and plasma donations are needed for patients who are undergoing urgent and non-urgent medical procedures, health officials say.
Kristin Marlow-Kellemen, executive director for the Northwest Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross, says at the beginning of the pandemic, several blood drives were canceled as businesses, schools and other groups closed.
“This caused a dramatic decline in donations resulting in a severe blood shortage,” she said. “After we issued a call for donors, we did see an increase in donations, which allowed us to meet hospital requests for blood for a period of time.”
Now, as hospitals begin to resume non-urgent medical procedures that were previously postponed, the need for blood is rising quickly, she said.
“We have seen the need for blood increase by 30% in recent weeks, and we are struggling to meet that need,” Marlow-Kellemen said.
While Type O negative blood, the universal type, is used often in emergency medical care, Marlow-Kellemen says blood donations of all types are down. In Indiana, the Red Cross supports patients at 80 hospitals across the state.
“On average, the Red Cross needs about 13,000 blood donations a day across the country, and about 350 donations a day in the state of Indiana to support patient care,” she said.
Zach Warren, spokesman for Versiti, the blood supplier for Franciscan Health, said the blood supply in Indiana is in dire need.
“With so many community blood drives canceling because of COVID-19, we have seen a drop in our typical donation numbers,” he said. “As stay-at-home orders begin to lift and people begin to drive more for the summer season, we can expect to see more trauma cases where blood will be essential.”
The need for plasma donations, particularly from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, is great as well.
The Red Cross recently began a new COVID-19 convalescent plasma program in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to collect plasma from those who have recovered and carry antibodies that may be helpful to those currently ill with the virus.
Franciscan Health also is participating in a national study spearheaded by the Mayo Clinic to investigate the effectiveness of convalescent plasma in treating patients infected with COVID-19.
When an individual donates plasma, the process is the same as donating blood except an individual’s platelets and red blood cells are returned into the body.
“The concept behind COVID-19 convalescent plasma is that there are antibodies in the plasma, that when given to a patient who is severely sick with COVID-19, can help that patient’s immune system attack and clear the virus,” said Dr. Judy Lyzak, Franciscan Alliance System vice president of medical affairs for Alverno Laboratories.
As part of the program’s goals, researchers are working to better understand the effectiveness of this treatment, how it works with other therapies, and the best time to transfuse the plasma during the course of the disease, she said.
Just as donated blood can be used for many purposes in the hospital setting, so can the donation of plasma, Lyzak said. Outside of research, plasma is typically used to assist patients whose blood is having difficulty with clotting.
“Occasionally, patients need more than one clotting factor replaced if more than one is not functioning correctly due to liver failure or an anticoagulant such as coumadin,” she said.
Those interested in donating plasma can visit FranciscanHealth.org/CovidPlasma, redcrossblood.org or versiti.org/covid19plasma to learn more about the process and next steps.
While many recent blood drives have been held at hospitals where employees have been able to donate, organizations like the Red Cross are seeking more locations as businesses and facilities begin to open again.
“Any business, school, church or site that is interested in allowing us to set up a blood drive in their space is urged to contact the Red Cross to explore hosting a blood drive,” Marlow-Kellemen said.
For more information on hosting or finding a blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
“Patients still need blood every day in hospitals in our own communities,” Marlow-Kellemen said. “There are still cancer treatments happening every day, fathers having heart surgeries, new mothers giving birth or friends in car accidents.”
Giving blood is a quick and easy way to help make a difference during this challenging time, she said.
“All these patients will still need blood to survive, regardless of pandemic, season or weather, and not enough people are currently donating to meet that need,” she said.
