Local blood donations urgently sought

“The concept behind COVID-19 convalescent plasma is that there are antibodies in the plasma, that when given to a patient who is severely sick with COVID-19, can help that patient’s immune system attack and clear the virus,” said Dr. Judy Lyzak, Franciscan Alliance System vice president of medical affairs for Alverno Laboratories.

As part of the program’s goals, researchers are working to better understand the effectiveness of this treatment, how it works with other therapies, and the best time to transfuse the plasma during the course of the disease, she said.

Just as donated blood can be used for many purposes in the hospital setting, so can the donation of plasma, Lyzak said. Outside of research, plasma is typically used to assist patients whose blood is having difficulty with clotting.

“Occasionally, patients need more than one clotting factor replaced if more than one is not functioning correctly due to liver failure or an anticoagulant such as coumadin,” she said.

Those interested in donating plasma can visit FranciscanHealth.org/CovidPlasma, redcrossblood.org or versiti.org/covid19plasma to learn more about the process and next steps.