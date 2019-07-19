“If you, as a human, are hot, your pet is even hotter,” local veterinarian Dr. Lori Ross said. “We have to help them stay cool, and we have to be their voices.”
Ross, of North Central Veterinary Emergency Center in Highland, points out that outdoor cats should come inside, and if they refuse, be sure they have plenty of shade and fresh water. Indoors, keep pets cool and in rooms where there is air conditioning.
Other suggestions from Ross include walking pets very early in the morning, but shortening the length of the walk, and avoiding a long walk in the evening, as there still will be humidity in the air. Also, if you run with your dog on a daily basis, it’s best to cancel those plans for the next few days.
Pools may seem like a great option, but Ross said not all dogs swim well and she has seen cases of drowning. Dogs need an easy way in and out of the pool as they can fall in and get hurt. Try to keep your dog from drinking pool or lake water, which can harbor harmful bacteria. Swallowing sand at the beach can cause an obstruction in their gastrointestinal tract.
Lakomek recommends the following to keep your dog cool:
• Make ice cube treats from chicken broth and fill them with veggies or fruit for a healthy snack that will keep them cool.
• Place towels soaked in tepid to cool water on the dog’s paw pads or stomach.
• Always have water on hand for your pet.
Ross warns that if a pet walks outside, even on a typical summer day, the asphalt or beach sand can be very hot and can scald paws. She advocates testing the surface first yourself before you allow the pet to walk there.
Finally, Ross said common sense is key during an extreme heat wave.
“Don’t leave your pet in the car, even if the window is cracked open, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” she said. “If it’s 100 degrees outside then it is 130 to 140 degrees in the car. Your pet is part of your family. Don’t risk it.”