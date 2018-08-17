Bernie Zemen calmed down for a few months to let an injury heal, but now he's back at it.
He's at spin class at 6 a.m. five days a week, does the rowing machine and treadmill the other two days.
He has people watching him.
Zemen, a retired steelworker who lives in Highland, is a participant in The Times' Lose 18 in '18 contest, and has readers in the Region following his progress.
"It's funny, I've had so many people comment that they're rooting for me," the 64-year-old said. "I can't let these people down. When I see a piece of cake, I don't want to eat it."
He has shed 17 pounds in the first five months of the contest, one away from the goal of losing at least 18 pounds in a year. He has done it the old-fashioned way, he said, by "working out and watching what you eat." He said it's going to be easier to be disciplined now that the festival season is mostly over.
It can be challenging to keep the weight off this time of year, when people are vacationing and staying in the air conditioning to dodge the hot weather. But Kerri Patrick, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Chesterton, said there are fixes. First, she said, you have to determine your goal.
"Build muscle and strength? Get lean and build cardio endurance?" she said. "Figure out how much time you have to spare and on what days. Try to get in at least a 20- to 60-minute workout."
She said you can work out in a hotel room or in your home. She suggests doing high-intensity interval training, which switches off between exercising at medium and high intensities.
Options include jogging in place, jumping rope, jumping jacks, pushups, planks, burpees, crunches, squats, lunges and wall sits.
Contestant Tom Modesto, of Portage, has gotten into shape by working out around the house, or more accurately working. He dropped a few pounds recently by power-washing his home, pulling weeds and washing his cars.
"Last weigh-in was an an eye-opener," said Modesto, 65, a semi-retired safety manager.
"What happened was I gained 2 pounds more than I should have. I wanted to keep losing, losing, losing, and I stumbled because I had a couple weekends with getaways and buffets and let myself go.'
But he's back on track, he said. And he's made a lot of progress so far, having lost 15 pounds since the contest started in March. He has also reduced his diabetes medication by half because of improvements in his blood sugar.
He said he's done it by cutting his carb intake by 90 percent, and eating a lot of fruit, vegetables and lean protein.
"I'm in it to win it," he said of the contest.
"He loves competition," said his wife, Liz.
It has helped to have her by his side. Liz Modesto is a fellow Lose 18 in '18 competitor. She has lost 11 pounds.
She and her husband walk a lot together, and have been drinking more water.
She said she's missed eating pasta, particularly spaghetti, and if she goes to a gathering where it's being served she just has a bite off someone else's plate.
"I'm just trying to lose 18 in '18 and hopefully more," she said.