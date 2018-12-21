Moderation has been Darquia Biffle's strategy for losing weight in 2018.
She went vegan for a while, but then thought it was hypocritical, since she and her husband own a barbecue restaurant, Big Daddy's BBQ. So she eats meat again, but a modest amount.
She plans to use moderation over Christmas and New Year's. She said she slacked off on her fitness goals during a few recent vacations, and doesn't want to do that again during the next week or two.
"I went down a clothing size. I don't want to go back up. I want to go down," said Biffle, 41, of Crown Point. She has shed 21 pounds since March.
"I'm buying new clothes — that's motivation. I cleaned out my closet. Now I'm in a bunch of new pants. I want to stay in those pants."
During the final three-month stretch of The Times' Lose 18 in '18 weight-loss challenge, the participants, who have lost 175 pounds since the contest began, have to contend with all the hearty meals, sweet treats and adult beverages that are ubiquitous this time of year.
But there are strategies to survive the season without getting out of shape.
Jesse McCabe, a personal trainer with Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, said that in the spirit of the holidays, pick workouts you enjoy and share your fitness goals with loved ones to hold yourself accountable.
And since yummy food is unavoidable during this festive time, focus on controlling your portions, he recommended. Eating smaller amounts of food will keep your metabolism moving.
"It is like putting twigs on a roaring fire versus a log," he said. "The twigs will burn up easier and faster than if you throw a giant log on the fire."
As a Highland town councilman, Lose 18 in '18 contestant Bernie Zemen gets invited to a lot of holiday parties in late December. He has a strategy for keeping fit.
"When I go into these events, I just grab me a Diet Coke or a Diet Pepsi or a glass of water and try to mingle and avoid (food) as long as I can," said Zemen, 64, the contest's leader. "Toward the end, I might have a little bit on the way out."
Even if he indulges a little, it's offset by his diligent workout routine: spin class five days a week, plus exercising on the treadmill and stair climber.
April Volk, a contestant from Chesterton, said she doesn't plan on baking any cookies of her own this year.
The 41-year-old telemetry technician said she recently started eating only between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., which has helped maintain her weight.
And what if she encounters goodies at work or elsewhere in the coming days?
"Just say no," she said. "I've got to limit myself. You can't always stay away from everything."