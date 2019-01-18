In the mornings, the 61-year-old nurse sautées butternut-squash noodles with olive oil, and adds in a scrambled egg. That's her breakfast.
For lunch, she has a can of organic, wild-caught sardines in marinara sauce, with unsweetened applesauce, and an orange or romaine lettuce.
Her dinner consists of salmon or cod or a turkey burger and a Aztec-inspired mix of zucchini, tomatoes and cilantro.
At night, she works out at the Valparaiso Y, doing Aqua Zumba class in the heated pool or exercising on an Expresso Bike, where she looks at a screen and pretends she's riding on the seashore, in farm country, space or underwater, competing against people from around the world.
She also takes lessons in ballroom dancing and 1960s-style nightclub two step, and is about to start training for a 5K.
"My downfall is peanut butter," said Miller, a contestant who lives in Valparaiso. "I just need to stay away from it."
Well, no one's perfect. But Miller has a great start on her journey to get fit, losing nearly 10 percent of her body weight in the past 10 months. All told, the Lose 18 in '18 contestants have shed 173 pounds.
So how do participants in a weight-loss program stay diligent once it comes to an end?
"What tends to happen to many people that set goals such as losing weight, they find their motivation to reach those goals actually comes from doing the work and not necessarily the attainment of the goal," said Jason Clinton, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville.
He quoted the late tennis great Arthur Ashe: "Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome."
People realize things like their happiness level have improved and thus want to keep going, Clinton said. They also set new objectives, like doing 100 pushups or running a mile.
"Goals are like GPS systems that help navigate you to becoming your best self," he said.
Doug Willems, a 48-year-old contestant from Crown Point, realizes what he needed to do to keep eating healthy: vary his diet.
"My diet is more varied now, so I don't get sick of it," he said this week.
Melanie Pociask, another Lose 18 in '18 participant from Crown Point, isn't at all concerned about continuing to workout and eat well after the contest.
The kindergarten teacher now helps out at her gym, Full Spectrum Fitness in Crown Point, even teaching a Silver Sneakers senior exercise class there.
"How can you preach health and wellness and not practice what you preach?" the 36-year-old said.
She started dropping pounds and lifting weights even before the challenge, so the only thing that'll change in March is she'll stop doing The Times' monthly weigh-ins. She credits her gym's owner, John Brant, with teaching her (to love) weightlifting and keeping her accountable.
She relayed one of the more whimsical anecdotes from her fitness quest over the past year.
Giles is the health reporter for The Times, covering the business of health care as well as consumer and public health. He previously wrote about health for the Lawrence (Kansas) Journal-World. He is a graduate of Northern Illinois University.
