MAINTAINING WEIGHT LOSS: Tracking food, portions key to weight-loss success, Times columnist says

I mentioned in the last column that what got me started was meeting a woman I was writing about who has lost close to 100 pounds.

She told me she did so by following her doctor’s instructions to do three things: limit calories to 1,200 a day, drink 64 ounces of water a day and exercise for 30 minutes five times a week.

I asked her about what she was eating and she showed me a notebook where she wrote down everything she ate and how many calories each food contained. On each page she had the total of calories she consumed that day. Her diet included things like pizza and fajitas, but a small enough portion that it still kept her within her calorie limit.

My husband had done the keto diet the year before and lost a bit of weight, so I saw what the results of limiting carbs could do. For the first few weeks I had cut out most carbs and was eating 1,200 or less calories a day.

I asked my primary care doctor to refer me to a doctor who specializes in weight loss, and when I saw her, she suggest upping the calories a little since the 1,200-calorie limit would be more appropriate for someone seeking extreme weight loss.

She also encouraged me to add a few more carbs to my diet. I had been tracking my carbs as well and keeping it between 30-40 grams a day. She told me I should be fine allowing around 100 grams a day of carbs and still be able to lose weight. She urged me to learn more about the Mediterranean diet and eat meals that tended to be of that type.

So, if you’re wondering how I tracked everything I was eating, it wasn’t by doing what this inspiring lady was doing and handwriting it all in a notebook. I used technology to my advantage. I already had a Fitbit that I had bought to help track my steps and my sleep. In it was a food-logging feature. I also got a digital scale so that I could weigh what I was eating.

When I was cooking things for my husband when he was on the keto diet, I weighed everything he ate in grams on a scale. I found that I had been really underestimating how much I was eating. When you put food on a scale and see how little is in an ounce, it can be shocking. So, I figured I should weigh my food to make sure I was accurately recording what I was eating.

In the Fitbit app, there are a lot of popular foods already in the list and that made it easy. You can also add custom foods to the list. As I recorded the foods I was eating, it helped me see which foods were best to have for lower amounts of calories.

Also, I like that it breaks down what you’ve eaten for the day by micronutrients. The USDA recommends the following healthy ranges of macronutrients: 45-65% carbohydrates; 10-35% protein; 20-35% fat. You can look at a little pie chart in the app to see if you’re in the right range. And if you aren't, you can adjust what you're eating.

Some of my go-to foods have been grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast (130 calories for 3 ounces), baked salmon (157 calories for 4 ounces), string cheese (80 calories), low-fat cottage cheese (100 calories for a half-cup), cashews (157 calories for an ounce), Skinnypop popcorn (150 calories for 3.75 cups) and blueberries (about 26 blueberries for 20 calories). I make vegetable soup each week, which is nutrient-dense and low-calorie.

I found it hard to completely give up bread (that's one of my weaknesses), but I made it count when I did eat it. If I have bread, it's usually a 35-calorie slice of thin whole wheat bread. I can use one slice and have a half-sandwich or an open face sandwich, load it up with veggies and add cheese, turkey and mustard and still have a good sandwich that doesn't make me feel like I'm depriving myself.

Calorie counting isn’t for everyone, but I found it to be a method that worked well for me. It helped me to eat more appropriate portion sizes, prevent overeating and monitor how much I was eating throughout the day (and then if I consumed too much early in the day, I could even it out with a lower calorie dinner and light snack). I’m not sure that I would have lost as much as I did had I not been counting my calories consistently.

