March is National Nutrition Month, and it may be a good time to take stock of what you’re putting in your body at mealtime. There’s probably some room for adjustments on your plate to pack in more healthful ingredients and reduce how many calories you’re taking in.
Angela McCrovitz, owner and chef of Captain’s House in Gary, said that many diners are seeking dishes with no carbs, no meat, no gluten, no dairy and few calories. Catering to those customers while still providing dishes with good taste provides a challenge to chefs. Many chefs are adopting and capitalizing on the trend by using vegetables to replace flour and other simple carbs.
“We have tried a simple vegetable, which has now led to the ascension of new alternatives to both meet and satisfy tastes in a new flavor portfolio — cauliflower,” MCrovitz said.
“It has the versatility and flavor to be used in a variety of ways. We have noticed that it has become a ‘veggie celebrity’ of its own. As a chef, I believe it is because it absorbs the flavors of other ingredients so beautifully. In fact, cauliflower-centric meals are across every aisle in the modern grocery store today from pizza crusts to brownies.”
McCrovitz said that cauliflower was regarded as boring and bland just four short years ago when her restaurant opened and was ordered as a last resort. Then it got a makeover to a cauliflower steak with roasted tomato butter sauce with artichokes and lemon caper sauce.
“Cauliflower then became the ‘it’ vegetable for us to provide on our menu with seasonal favorites. It is versatile and low in calories — you can mash it, butter it like potatoes, sauté it or fry it,” she said.
Taking down the calorie count while not sacrificing flavor can be done by replacing herbs, spices and vinegars for fat, according to Vanessa Provins, registered dietitian with Porter Health.
“Choose healthy fats, but in moderation, and incorporate more vegetables in your meals,” she said.
When it comes to veggies, she urges eating the rainbow, with an assortment of red, dark green, orange and purple, and avoiding fried veggies or those with added, butter, grease or cheese sauce.
Cutting calories doesn’t have to mean going meat-free, Provins said.
“Choose leaner meats … fish, skinless chicken, lean beef and pork,” she said.
“Fish and shellfish are good choices as long as not breaded, fried or dipped in butter. Limit portion size to the palm of a woman’s hand. Doing a stir fry or kabobs will help you cut back on meat portions.”
Allison Forajter, registered dietitian with Community Hospital, noted that 1/3 or less of your plate should be made up of animal protein, and that skinless poultry, eggs and fish are good low-calorie choices. Other hints she recommended for cutting calories are putting salad dressings on the side to help you consume less, eat whole fruit rather than drinking fruit juice, and eating fruit for dessert rather than sweets.
She also recommended looking at beverages when trying to reduce calorie intake.
“One of the easy ways to cut calories at mealtime is to change up your beverage. Swap sugar-sweetened beverages with water, and jazz it up with slices fruit, vegetable or herbs,” she said.
Rachel Savage, also a registered dietitian with Community Hospital, emphasized that a small, healthful snack during the day will prevent overeating at mealtime.
Angela’s Confetti Cauliflower Popcorn
1 head cauliflower cut into florets. (use color varieties — white, purple, orange, green)
Place cauliflower on greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch sheet baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil and garlic salt. Toss to coat. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for approximately 18 minutes or until tender stirring once to get a roasted look. Remove from oven and sprinkle with any of the following options:
Parmesan cheese, sweet and sour Asian ginger sauce, peanut sauce, Old Bay seasoning, Buffalo sauce, Ranch dry dressing mix
Use your favorite sauces for dipping:
Ranch, Green goddess, chili sauce, queso dip, guacamole, hummus, barbecue sauce, honey mustard
Source: Angela McCrovitz, owner/chef of Captain’s House in Gary
Fresh Salsa on Fish Fillet
1 cup chopped yellow grape tomatoes
1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
1 cup chopped onions
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
1 tbsp chopped serrano chilies
1 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp lime juice
2 avocado
4 halibut filet
salt
pepper
Mix tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serrano chilies, 1.5 Tbsp olive oil in a large bowl. Add light salt and pepper to taste. Leave out in room temperature for 1 hour. Grill fish fillets with leftover olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill for about 4 minutes each. Add salsa on top of fish before serving.
Easy Baked Brussel Sprouts
2 lbs. Brussel sprouts
1/4 cup olive oil
1-1/4 tsp salt
3/4 tsp pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Throw Brussels sprouts, olive oil, salt and pepper into large sealable bag. Shake. Pour onto baking sheet and put into the oven. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.
Source: Elim Kim, Community Hospital dietary intern, offered recipes for a 350-calorie meal of fresh fish with salsa and Brussels sprouts.
Spicy Ditalini and Chickpea Stew
6 Servings
2 tbsp canola oil
1 onion chopped
1 carrot chopped (about 3 oz.)
1 stalk celery chopped (about 1 oz.)
3 cloves garlic minced
1 tbsp fresh gingerroot minced
1 tsp each ground cumin coriander and paprika
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp. each dried oregano chili flakes and pepper
Pinch cayenne pepper
1/4 cup tomato paste
3 cups sodium-reduced vegetable broth
1 can 19 oz. no-sodium chickpeas drained and rinsed
4 oz. ditalini
6 cups spinach
2 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro
Heat oil in large saucepan set over medium heat; cook onion, carrot, celery, garlic and ginger for about 5 minutes or until vegetables start to soften. Add cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, oregano, chili flakes, pepper and cayenne; cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes or until spices are fragrant. Stir in tomato paste; cook for 1 minute. Stir in broth, 2 cups water and chickpeas; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer for about 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender and broth is flavorful. Stir in ditalini. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes or until pasta is tender and broth thickens. Stir in spinach and cilantro; cook for about 1 minute or until spinach is wilted. Serve stew with dollop of low-fat yogurt for added richness.
Summer Shrimp Linguine with Tomatoes & Artichokes
4 Servings
4 oz. linguine
2 Tbsp./1 oz. extra virgin olive oil
20 each/8 oz. medium shrimp peeled and deveined
1/4 cup sliced garlic
1/2 tsp pepper flakes or to taste
1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh tarragon leaves
1 12 oz. frozen package thawed or can of artichoke hearts
2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/4 cup Parmigiano finely grated
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the linguine according to package directions. Drain and reserve. Heat a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and shrimp. Cook, stirring until the shrimp are mostly pink with some grey remaining. Add the garlic and continue to cook until aromatic and starting to brown. Stir in the pepper flakes, tarragon, artichoke hearts and cherry tomatoes. Continue to cook to heat through. Toss with the linguine. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Drizzle with lemon juice. Divide among four bowls. Sprinkle with Parmigiano.
Source: Pasta Fits, which is the consumer platform for the National Pasta Association