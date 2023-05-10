For minority populations, who have disproportionate levels of medically manageable diseases, mistrust of the health-care industry as a whole has been linked to higher mortality rates.

April is National Minority Health Month, which aims to raise awareness about the health disparities that continue to affect racial and ethnic minority groups and to encourage action through health education and early detection and control of disease complications.

Understanding some of the reasons for the mistrust is key to addressing them.

The issue is referred to as the Tuskegee Effect, a distrust of health-care in the African American community linked to the U.S. government's secret 40-year study of hundreds of adult Black men in Alabama left untreated for syphilis from 1932 to 1972, despite the availability of treatment.

A 2016 study in the National Bureau of Economic Research found the Tuskegee Effect was strongest among adult Black males, who were less likely than their white counterparts to be examined by doctors and subsequently suffered higher mortality rates. Another study published in the Annals of Family Medicine in 2021 found that Black and Hispanic participants were 73% and 49% more likely, respectively, than their white counterparts to report mistrust in health professionals.

At the same time, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Black adults are 60% more likely than white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes and 40% more likely to have high blood pressure and are less likely to have those conditions under control.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports Black men have the highest mortality rate of any demographic in Indiana.

Franciscan Health will participate in the 11th Annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative with the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males. On April 22, Franciscan Health Michigan City will provide free blood pressure, blood glucose and body mass index screenings at two Michigan City barbershops.

The events, which are free and open to the public, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sharper’s Image inside Meijer at 5150 Franklin St. and Platinum Designs at 1801 Franklin St.

Culturally competent health care for diverse populations requires sensitivity to spirituality as a component of the individual’s cultural identity as well. Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Fan Out Diabetes program is a faith-based initiative that pairs LaPorte County church congregations with the health-care system to bring free education, screenings, insurance enrollment assistance and more to the church after Sunday services.

The two-day diabetes education, prevention and detection mini-workshop will take place at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries at 1407 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, at 2 p.m. July 9 and 12:30 p.m. July 30. Participants are asked to attend both sessions.

Partnering health-care providers with cultural institutions that have the trust of minority populations, such as Black-owned barbershops and minority-led houses of worship, is one way to help improve health outcomes. We are thankful for the opportunities to help us reach our ultimate goal of a healthier community.

Nila Williams is the Community Health Improvement Coordinator for Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Beacon La Porte. The opinions are the writer’s.