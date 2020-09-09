COVID-19 presents novel challenges for dementia patients

Caregivers can turn to signage to help promote hand washing and other methods to prevent the coronavirus.

“You may also hang a reminder sign near the sink or on the door that they will see before they exit the bathroom,” Collins said. “You may present the message using words or a photo reminder.”

Caregivers should pay close attention to sudden or sustained behavior changes in their loved one, Collins advised.

“While signs of distress or discomfort don’t necessarily indicate a serious condition like COVID-19, people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias may not be able to communicate if they aren’t feeling well,” Collins said. “Even when people living with Alzheimer’s cannot communicate verbally, their actions may be sending a message.”

Masks, which are proven to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in public, can be confusing and challenging for those with Alzheimer's and dementia.

When assisting a loved one during difficult situations like putting on a mask, it's essential to keep them comfortable.