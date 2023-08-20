Maintaining good mental health is crucial for well-being at every age. Older adults may face unique challenges that can affect their mental well-being, including loneliness, depression and anxiety. Here are some strategies and considerations for staying mentally fit as we age.

Regular activity has a positive effect on mental as well as physical health. People who exercise regularly tend to have better energy, feel more positive about their lives, have sharper memories and clearer thinking, sleep better at night and have lower anxiety levels. Engaging in exercises such as walking, swimming, yoga or tai chi can help reduce stress, boost mood and improve well-being. Consider activities that are enjoyable and suit your physical abilities and interests. Though 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week is recommended, any amount is beneficial. If 30 minutes seems daunting, break it down into 10- or 15-minute increments.

A healthy diet can contribute to mental well-being. Include nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats in your meals. Limit intake of added sugars, salt and processed and refined foods that are low in nutritional value. The Mediterranean diet — heavy on fruits, veggies, legumes and fish — meets these criteria and has been shown to help reduce depression when compared to the typical Western diet. Certain nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids found in cold-water fish (wild-caught is preferred) and manganese found in wild blueberries (fresh or frozen), have been associated with better mental health. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and limit alcohol and caffeine.

Keep your mind active and engaged by participating in mentally stimulating activities. This can include reading, puzzles, board games, playing a musical instrument, learning new skills or languages or pursuing hobbies and interests that challenge your cognitive abilities. This promotes brain health and can improve mood and cognitive function.

Maintaining social connections is vital for mental health. Engage in activities that allow for social interaction: Join clubs, participate in community events or volunteer. Staying in touch with family and friends through phone calls, video chats or in-person can help combat loneliness.

If you live alone, plan to regularly share a meal with a friend or two. Take turns cooking or visiting a favorite restaurant. Find an exercise buddy or join the local YMCA. Exercising with friends keeps you accountable to your healthy routine while creating a social occasion.

Prayer, meditation or deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress, promoting tranquility and mental wellness. Incorporate these into your daily routine to enhance relaxation, focus and emotional balance.

Make sleep a priority. On average, adults require seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night. To determine your ideal natural sleep number, allow your body to fall asleep and wake up on its own for 10-14 days; no alarms. Establish a regular sleep routine by choosing your bedtime and creating a comfortable sleep environment. Avoid caffeine six to eight hours before bedtime, limit electronic devices an hour before bedtime and allow 30 minutes to wind down before settling in for a good night’s sleep. Your evening routine may include a relaxing bath or shower, journaling or writing your to-do list for the next day, reading or listening to a book, relaxed breathing with yoga or meditation.

Stay up to date with current events, technology and trends. This can help you stay connected and maintain a sense of relevance. Embrace technology to connect with loved ones, access information and explore new interests, but don't do this right before attempting to enjoy a restful night’s sleep.

Engage in activities that promote self-care and self-compassion. This can include hobbies, spending time in nature, practicing creativity and listening to music, things that bring you joy and relaxation. Taking care of yourself and prioritizing your needs can contribute to a positive mindset, another necessary component of mental well-being. Practice gratitude, celebrate achievements, reframe negative thoughts and engage in positive self-talk.

If you experience persistent feelings of loneliness, depression, or anxiety, consult a health-care professional such as a therapist or counselor. They can provide appropriate guidance, support and treatment options tailored to your individual needs.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.