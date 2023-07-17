A funny thing happened on the way to the promised social revolution that technology was going to deliver. That is, for all of the “connections” people now enjoy thanks to their ubiquitous handheld supercomputers — and the hundreds of apps and networks running on them — it’s not much of a stretch to say that we’re living in a more isolated society, with so many people voluntarily confined to the curated little worlds of their own devices.

And the pandemic certainly didn’t do anything to reverse this trend.

“We were becoming a more isolated society well before the pandemic, and that movement is more correlated with social media use than it is the pandemic,” says Jeff Berdine, a mental health counselor with New Leaf Resources in Crown Point. “The pandemic didn’t cause a giant increase in isolation and loneliness like we would assume it would; otherwise, we would be returning to normal and feeling more connected. Instead, we are seeing in the data that what we are returning to is the isolation and loneliness that we felt as a society before the pandemic.”

Indeed, despite widespread professions about the pent-up desire to get out and interact once things started to open back up after the COVID crisis had subsided, it seems that many of the learned coping behaviors of forced social isolation — in everything from work to recreation to socialization — have morphed into the self-induced new normal for many folks.

“After an extreme time of isolation, our social skills may be lacking,” says Jennifer Poole, director of behavioral health services at Methodist Hospitals. “I see that some people lack the energy or desire to start using those skills again. Isolation can be comforting and can offer some security, especially as the trauma from the pandemic is still very real for some.”

In other words, even as social media helped many people get through the isolation of the pandemic, it has also exacerbated a troubling social phenomenon, creating a situation that many people may not have the will to escape. And that doesn’t bode well for long-term mental wellness, since isolation can lead to loneliness, sadness and an inability to interact with others.

“We are social creatures by nature,” explains Berdine. “When social animals are isolated, they do not adjust well to a lonely existence. We have always been connected to others in the society around us. Technology made it possible to live a more isolated life, but our human nature will not evolve as quickly as technology will. We are always going to be social creatures. And the more isolated we become, the more negatively our emotional health as a whole will become.”

Poole and Berdine agree that despite the many negative effects of isolation, a widespread reversal of this trend is unlikely. It’s up to each individual to better understand what’s happening and to make changes (if desired) to his or her behavior with the hope that such changes catch on.

“We weren’t made for an isolated existence,” Berdine says. “We will become better individuals and a better society as a whole only if we develop a greater understanding of the dangers isolation has on our psychological health. That means it’s time to get intentional about connecting with people. We need to spend less time on social media and more time engaged in a real-time conversation. We need to make eye contact with people, not screens. We need to get intentional about limiting things that are contributing to our loneliness and adding interactions that will help us feel more connected.”

But Poole says it’s also important to remember that everyone will endeavor to make those changes (or not) in their own time. All we can control are our attitudes and actions.

“The single most important thing that needs to be done is to come to an understanding and acceptance that everyone will adapt to the changes in different ways,” she says. “Showing support for each other, accepting differences in coping mechanisms and reaching out for help when needed are very important.”