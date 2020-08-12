Establishing new routines challenging but imperative

Of the many aspects of “regular life” that have been interrupted, altered or obliterated by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the simple disruption of healthy routines hasn’t garnered much attention.
With the public health emergency and accompanying economic downturn, the off-hand recommendation for people grappling with the loss of routines is to just deal with it.
But for many people, the loss of a life routine (or routines) can have a devastating effect over time. Just dealing with it, in other words, may be much easier said than done.
“Routines play a big role in helping us find and maintain balance,” says Samantha Ramsay, a behavioral health services counselor on staff at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. “One of the main reasons people feel anxious is due to feeling a loss of control in their lives, so a healthy routine can help create that sense of control over day-to-day life.”
Losing a routine in the current environment then, is something of a double whammy. Start with the notion that the pandemic has a way of making almost everyone feel like the world is out of their control, then add in the loss of personal day-to-day control and you may be staring down a pretty dark emotional tunnel. Regular exercise classes or trips to the gym, gatherings with friends or family members, organized religious services, a regular work schedule — these are the pieces of everyday life that have been upset by the pandemic, leaving many questioning how to regain some sense of normalcy.
“I think all of us need some time to adjust to a change,” says Jennifer Strayer, a therapist in the Employee Assistance Program at Franciscan Health. “However, when a normal routine is disrupted, it is helpful to get back to doing things that you are able to do. Set limits on things that can be nonproductive if done in excess, such as binge-watching Netflix or taking in too much news or wearing pajamas all day or feeding your emotions with food and alcohol. Get outside for some sunshine, connect with others as much and as safely as possible and don’t get too focused on yourself. It’s always good to count your blessings, because there’s always something we can be grateful for.”
In addition to finding ways to cope with the loss of routines, Ramsay and Strayer say it can be constructive to see this as an opportunity to establish some new routines. Whether this is the time to take up a new outdoor activity, start cooking, begin practicing yoga or meditation, try journaling, learn a new language or even just get onto a healthier sleep schedule, a new routine can be a great way to get through the current situation.
“Establishing a new routine can be very helpful in decreasing some stress from this interruption,” Ramsay explains. “Find coping skills that help you get through whatever emotion you’re feeling at the time, such as anxiety, frustration or sadness. Employ what we call ‘competing emotions’ — that is, if you are feeling sad, do an activity that makes you smile. It’s hard to keep feeling sad while you are smiling and having a good time.”
Establishing a new routine is not without its challenges, of course. But Ramsay says most people probably encountered these same feelings of being overwhelmed when they were starting out on any of their old routines as well. The key is to keep everything in perspective.
“Starting small when establishing a new routine can be helpful,” she notes. “If we put too much on our plate during this time of transition, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and give up. Make lists and reward yourself for your progress along the way. When you make a list of things you need to accomplish, no matter how big or small, it feels rewarding each time you’re able to cross something off that list. In the end, whatever steps you choose, remind yourself that the goal is to maintain overall health and well-being.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!