Establishing new routines challenging but imperative

“I think all of us need some time to adjust to a change,” says Jennifer Strayer, a therapist in the Employee Assistance Program at Franciscan Health. “However, when a normal routine is disrupted, it is helpful to get back to doing things that you are able to do. Set limits on things that can be nonproductive if done in excess, such as binge-watching Netflix or taking in too much news or wearing pajamas all day or feeding your emotions with food and alcohol. Get outside for some sunshine, connect with others as much and as safely as possible and don’t get too focused on yourself. It’s always good to count your blessings, because there’s always something we can be grateful for.”

In addition to finding ways to cope with the loss of routines, Ramsay and Strayer say it can be constructive to see this as an opportunity to establish some new routines. Whether this is the time to take up a new outdoor activity, start cooking, begin practicing yoga or meditation, try journaling, learn a new language or even just get onto a healthier sleep schedule, a new routine can be a great way to get through the current situation.