Feeling like your life is out of whack, but you're not sure why?
This disconnect could be due to a lack of harmony in your home or work space, creating a sense of chaos that affects how you feel, how you function, and even how you heal when you’re ill.
Will LeStrange, owner of Chicago Feng Shui Services, believes the ancient Chinese art of feng shui (pronounced “fung shway”) can help people restore a healthy equilibrium in their lives.
“Feng shui creates an environment harmonious with nature and brings about a natural efficacy in the space around us,” says the English-born LeStrange, who also has offices in New York and is opening one in Los Angeles. “I always like to quote Winston Churchill who said: ‘We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us.' ”
As a consultant, LeStrange, who is also the director of Design for Life UK and Arrange Your Space For Success, talks to clients about how to carry out such feng shui objectives as simplifying and streamlining. And though feng shui is at least 4,000 years old, it's well suited to modern technology. Instead of meeting in person or going to a client’s home or office, LeStrange, who spoke from London, tells clients to use their cellphones to show him their space. He also offers online courses, including one on how to become a feng shui consultant.
According to LeStrange, feng shui is about altering your environment to meet your dreams.
“If your environment is working against you, you can’t achieve your dreams,” he says. “I’ve had clients talk about how unhappy they are and we work on clearing the place out and moving furniture around so it flows.”
That’s also important because a lot of people are looking for meaningful relationships. LeStrange says many homes have a sofa in front of the television, but that’s not necessarily good for conversations. Important human connections — the stuff that feeds our souls — are based on communicating. To facilitate this, a room needs three points for energy flow, an important component in producing a healthy environment.
“A sofa is like sitting on a bus,” LeStrange says, adding that sofas wouldn’t exist if we didn’t have TVs.
Feng shui can also help those with sleep disorders. To accomplish this, the bedroom must be realigned to let the chi (cosmic energy) flow in the right direction. One step is to eliminate disorder. Cluttered surroundings produce cluttered thoughts. Keeping things simple and in order helps us relax and feel less stressed. Certain flowers and plants that counteract negative energy can also contribute to our environmental well-being.
“We carry many of the plants associated with feng shui and the containers and soil for them,” says Bryon Angerman, nursery manager at Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John. “We have seen a huge increase in sales and popularity over the past three years with houseplants. These plants remove airborne toxins, purify the air, increase the oxygen levels, and filter the electromagnetic energy in all rooms of the house.”
Among the plants Angerman recommends are lucky bamboo, sword fern, peace lily, fig and rubber trees, and philodendrons.
“Just as acupuncture is based on an ancient Chinese method of balancing the energies in the body, feng shui is a Chinese method used to facilitate balance and harmony in the energy flow of our environment and thus in one's life,” says Karen Jensen of Gary's Miller Beach area, a certified practitioner of the Feldenkrais Method and the Anat Baniel Method, therapies for improving function and pain-free movement for infants, children, and adults.
“A couple feng shui principles I personally find helpful in clearing my mind are eliminating clutter to allow the unrestricted flow of energy in a room or workspace and bringing aspects of nature into where I live and work,” she says. “For me that can be as simple as a plant or two, a favorite photo of a flower and a few pieces of driftwood or rocks I've collected set on the windowsill to remind me of being in nature.”
Jensen had to sort through a pile of material to find her copy of "Feng Shui in 10 Easy Steps." It made her realize she needed to clear off her desk.
“No wonder I am not feeling very productive these days,” she says. “Maybe the key takeaway for folks is about clutter. I think we all struggle with it.”