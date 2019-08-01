Jennifer Linville tried to slit her own throat, she said, because she was isolated. She was …

With some recent high-profile suicides in the Region, there are signs people can look out fo…

If you go

WHAT: 2019 Indiana Suicide Prevention Conference

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, with check-in and continental breakfast beginning at 7 a.m.

WHERE: Harre Union, Valparaiso University, 1509 Chapel Drive

WHO: Hosted by the Indiana Suicide Prevention Network, Mental Health America of Indiana, Geminus Corp. and the Northwest Indiana Suicide Prevention Council, the event's keynote speakers will be actress Mariel Hemingway and Lorenzo Lewis, founder and executive director of The Confess Project, an Arkansas nonprofit that works to empower boys and men of color.

WHY: To help prevent suicide and promote and mental and emotional health in the Region.

HOW: To register, visit purplepass.com/#186538.