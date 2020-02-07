Hospice of Calumet Area: When dealing with loss, take your time, stay active, engage others

The death of a loved can make it difficult to handle tasks, hard to sleep and tough to concentrate, but taking care of yourself while mourning is essential.

The NIA suggests eating healthy food, getting sufficient sleep, exercising and staying current with visits to your physician.

It can be important to seek assistance, especially when the bereaved can't cope by themselves.

Hospice of the Calumet Area, for one, offers a variety of services for mourners, including support groups, short-term counseling, telephone support, educational materials, monthly mailings and referrals to community services.

Ticich said the grief assistance is available to anyone in need of help coping and not just families whose loved ones received hospice care there.

Ticich noted that many people who are apprehensive about going to support groups and having to talk in front of others, but that isn't an issue.

“Nobody forces you to talk,” Ticich said.

She often encourages those who are nervous about sharing to just “go and listen.” That could lead to them becoming more comfortable with the group and eventually discussing their emotions.