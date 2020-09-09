How Introverts and extroverts can navigate COVID's social limitations crisis from different sides

Q: How do you think individuals with these two personality types will be changed going forward?

A: As adults we know what things we like or don't like, and it can be difficult to change these parts of our personality. So right now, when everything in our environment is changing in a new and different way, some people may change the way they deal with challenges, while others' preferences may just become more strongly ingrained.

I've heard many people talk about how they never thought they would enjoy working from home, but after being forced to do so, now they don’t want to return to business as usual. Similarly, I've heard some parents with strong feelings in one direction or the other — some parents loved spending more time with their children while school was not being held in person, while others felt an emotional strain by their new role of parent and teacher.

I think one thing that’s important to consider going forward, regardless of which personality type you have, is whether the changes you’re making are healthy or unhealthy. If an introvert has become more socially isolated during this time, they could have difficulty when the time comes that they have to be out around others again. Conversely, extroverts who are not getting enough time with others right now may feel the impact much worse for the time being and pick up some unhealthy habits, which could be difficult to break.

