How Introverts and extroverts can navigate COVID's social limitations crisis from different sides

By definition, introverts and extroverts have decidedly different ways of approaching the world, so it only stands to reason that their reactions to a crisis would likewise diverge. But is one of these personality types better equipped to handle the defining (and ongoing) crisis of our time?
Samantha Ramsay, a behavioral health services counselor at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, offers insights into the challenges that introverts and extroverts may be facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A lightly edited transcript follows:
Q: How has the pandemic affected introverts and extroverts differently?
A: , It may not be that one group is affected more or less, but rather that they are affected differently.
Extroverts are having a hard time with social distancing and quarantining, because mentally and emotionally they tend to feel better when they’re able to interact with others. When you feed off the energy of others, enjoy spending time with friends or family or even have a job that requires a lot of interaction with people, it can feel so constricting to be limited to the confines of your home or small gatherings. I myself have struggled with this restriction, as I enjoy the more social aspects of my job, such as interacting with people from various local communities.
Introverts, on the other hand, still feel the benefit of spending time with significant others. And when the opportunity for closeness is taken away, they can experience symptoms of loneliness or isolation just like extroverts. Additionally, introverts may feel their alone time is being encroached upon because everyone is staying at home.
Q: What are some coping mechanisms that both introverts and extroverts can employ to help get them through this type of crisis?
A: What is essential for everyone to remember at this time is that social distancing should not become social isolation. Finding a balance between being alone and interacting with others is instrumental in fighting symptoms of anxiety, depression, etc.
Decide how to adopt a new routine and incorporate time for self-care into it. Use coping skills that speak to your strengths and your personality, which will remind you of better times and encourage you to believe that you can get through this. One coping skill I find useful in many difficult times is to practice gratitude. Taking a few minutes each day to think of the things you’re grateful for in life can have a remarkable impact on your well-being. And if the something you’re grateful for is a person in your life, tell that person how you feel — it will brighten their day and yours.
If you’re someone who likes physical activity but are having a tough time right now because your gym is closed or restricted, or maybe you just don't feel comfortable returning to that environment, find ways to remain active around the house. Get creative, watch videos online or download an app to help you find fun ways to do activities at home. Challenge friends or family members to join in your new home exercise routine.
Q: How do you think individuals with these two personality types will be changed going forward?
A: As adults we know what things we like or don't like, and it can be difficult to change these parts of our personality. So right now, when everything in our environment is changing in a new and different way, some people may change the way they deal with challenges, while others' preferences may just become more strongly ingrained.
I've heard many people talk about how they never thought they would enjoy working from home, but after being forced to do so, now they don’t want to return to business as usual. Similarly, I've heard some parents with strong feelings in one direction or the other — some parents loved spending more time with their children while school was not being held in person, while others felt an emotional strain by their new role of parent and teacher.
I think one thing that’s important to consider going forward, regardless of which personality type you have, is whether the changes you’re making are healthy or unhealthy. If an introvert has become more socially isolated during this time, they could have difficulty when the time comes that they have to be out around others again. Conversely, extroverts who are not getting enough time with others right now may feel the impact much worse for the time being and pick up some unhealthy habits, which could be difficult to break.
