How to cope when daily rituals and routines have been upended

The “activities of daily living” as Lubeckis calls them, which can be as simple as enjoying a cup of tea or taking a bath, help give people a sense of purpose and productivity. When those things are involuntarily changed or cancelled, the results can be far-reaching.

“Routines help people stay organized and focused on what’s important to do during the day. So without those daily routines, people are likely to feel much more overwhelmed or uncertain,” says Jennifer Jimenez, lead nurse practitioner in the Behavioral Health Services area for Community Healthcare Services. “When you take away the things that people feel they’re in control of, it really leads to a lot of stress and anxiety. So it may be good to establish some semblance of a new routine – even if it’s very different from their normal one — just to help re-establish that sense of control and order.”

“Most people can still do things; they just need to do them differently,” Lubeckis agrees. “This is a time to be creative. For those who had specific rituals, they’re going to need to find new ones that will work for them during this pandemic.”