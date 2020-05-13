How to cope when daily rituals and routines have been upended

A few months ago, it probably wouldn’t have been hard to find a friend or acquaintance bemoaning his or her daily routine. Going to work, helping the kids with schoolwork, shopping for groceries — these are the quotidian rituals of daily life that can, over time, come to seem boring or tedious.
How things have changed.
Thanks to the far-reaching effects of the coronavirus pandemic, many of those daily rituals have been disrupted if not eliminated.
Many people don’t have jobs to go to or are working under radically altered circumstances. All schoolwork has become homework, and parents have added full-time teacher to their household tasks. And grocery shopping has never been less “normal” with social distancing and panic-induced scarcity.
Suddenly, those who might have complained about their daily routines are wistful for those rituals — and the sense of normalcy and well-being they represent.
“Routines and rituals provide stability through predictability,” says Jean Lubeckis, a therapist in the employee assistance program at Franciscan Alliance. “When people have that stability and predictability, they feel more in control, which, in turn, promotes a sense of safety and security. When those rituals are suddenly interrupted, the lack of routine can leave people feeling purposelessness and anxious. The abundance of unstructured time can result in boredom, depression, internal and perhaps even household chaos.”
The “activities of daily living” as Lubeckis calls them, which can be as simple as enjoying a cup of tea or taking a bath, help give people a sense of purpose and productivity. When those things are involuntarily changed or cancelled, the results can be far-reaching.
“Routines help people stay organized and focused on what’s important to do during the day. So without those daily routines, people are likely to feel much more overwhelmed or uncertain,” says Jennifer Jimenez, lead nurse practitioner in the Behavioral Health Services area for Community Healthcare Services. “When you take away the things that people feel they’re in control of, it really leads to a lot of stress and anxiety. So it may be good to establish some semblance of a new routine – even if it’s very different from their normal one — just to help re-establish that sense of control and order.”
“Most people can still do things; they just need to do them differently,” Lubeckis agrees. “This is a time to be creative. For those who had specific rituals, they’re going to need to find new ones that will work for them during this pandemic.”
The three most vital areas to focus on when realigning or establishing new routines, Jimenez and Lubeckis say, are sleep, diet and exercise. Though the personal specifics associated with each of these may be disrupted, they need to be adjusted rather than downplayed.
“People often underestimate the importance of and need for quality sleep,” Jimenez explains. “If you think of the brain as a computer, it needs to shut off every night and then be rebooted the next day in order to be functional. Keeping a regular eating routine and some sort of exercise regimen are both very important as well.”
Beyond these three bedrock areas, Lubeckis says it’s time to establish new routines that fit into the pandemic guidelines. Try to maintain some semblance of structure during the day, whether that means planning a time for productive work around the house, projects, nutritious meals, exercise or connecting with friends and family by phone or online. These plans may not (and likely will not) mirror the daily rituals to which one has become accustomed, but any healthy routine is better than the scattershot, unmoored feeling that comes with having no routine.
“Not every calming technique or coping mechanism is some big, elaborate thing,” Jimenez notes. “In most cases, really, it’s the simple things that can help us through the difficulties in life. We just need to recognize those opportunities. Find time for yourself, whether that means taking a bath or taking a walk or reading a book — just a time to disconnect from the things that might be causing stress, if only for a few minutes each day.”
