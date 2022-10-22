How to live with the little understood, always challenging PTSD

Over time — and across a growing body of casual, haphazard use (and misuse) — the concept of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has seemingly moved further and further away from its clinical definition and into something of a hazier, all-encompassing shorthand term for general stress or anxiety. But for those suffering from PTSD, the distinction is frustratingly and agonizingly clear.

Officially, PTSD is a psychiatric disorder typically caused by a traumatic event, with the result being a disruption of one’s daily-living activities and/or extreme distress. According to the National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, seven to eight out of every 100 people are likely to experience PTSD, though not everyone who develops the condition will have necessarily experienced a traumatic event. However, where a life-threatening or traumatic event has occurred, the person may experience the event repeatedly through flashbacks and/or nightmares, known as an acute stress reaction. When such flashbacks go on for six months or longer, this is considered PTSD.

Many people are exposed to a stressful situation in their lives, but once that situation or event is removed, they typically return to their previous state of mind, knowing they’re in a safer environment.

PTSD comes into play when those feelings of anxiety or fear remain long after the individual is removed from the traumatic event or environment. On the other hand, just a bad recollection of a negative situation or a stressful event is very often not PTSD.

Common causes of PTSD involve exposure to a trauma, which often are combined with risk factors such as an experience of past trauma, a history of substance abuse or mental illness and/or a lack of social support following the event.

PTSD symptoms are divided into four categories:

Avoidance of thoughts and behaviors

Negative changes in thoughts and mood

Changes in arousal and/or reactivity

Intrusive symptoms.

“An official diagnosis of PTSD can be made if someone experiences these symptoms for longer than a month,” explains Lauren Peterson, employee assistance program (EAP) manager at Franciscan Health, who has worked with patients with PTSD ranging from children to adults for more than 25 years.

Peterson says that while the symptoms and signs of PTSD and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) often appear similar, the distinguishing characteristic is the presence of a traumatic and/or life-altering event. In addition, GAD will generally present as someone being unable to control excessive worrying, with symptoms including muscle tension, irritability, sleep disturbance, difficulty concentrating, fatigue and restlessness present for several days, but not longer than six months. When a patient suffers a traumatic event and some of these symptoms last six months or longer, Peterson says friends and family members should be on the lookout for shifts in mood and/or responses and consider enlisting professional help for PTSD.

“Some common symptoms would be a shift in one’s reactivity and arousal, meaning they would have a more heightened response to a particular event than perhaps they had experienced previously with that same event,” she explains. “Friends and family may notice a shift in the person’s mood or responses, heightened irritability, feelings of hopelessness, difficulty concentrating or some combination of these factors. At this point, it may be time to seek help at the professional level, with support from a physician and/or a therapist — sometimes in conjunction is best.”

While Peterson says a person can attempt to manage PTSD symptoms on their own, they may experience dysregulation longer than necessary without professional help. She likens it to a broken bone, which will eventually heal if it isn’t set, but the limb may never again be fully useful. Likewise, the symptoms of unresolved trauma from PTSD may over time become part of one’s everyday repertoire, but better and more encompassing relief is likely with the help and support of a professional. The may include trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy, eye movement desensitization reprocessing and/or experiential therapy such as art or sand tray therapy. Even outside of these formal treatments, however, Peterson says those suffering from PTSD can and should also help ease the struggles of everyday life by practicing some self-care.

“Things like meditation, yoga and mindfulness activities, such as talking walks, journaling and just trying to focus on ‘being present,’ can all be very helpful,” she says. “Some people may find it helpful to repeat a mantra such as ‘I am safe now; I cannot be harmed’ or to rely on faith-based resources to get through their day-to-day struggles with PTSD.”