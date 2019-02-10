CHICAGO — As the glass-topped boat floated down the Chicago River, past skyscrapers and draw…

Getting in tune

In 2017, Lowell resident Tracy Prasco established Song of Deliverance, a local outreach program that connects middle- and high-school students with dementia patients through the power of music.

Each young volunteer learns the older person's story and uses it to create a playlist. “The playlist reaches an area in the brain allowing memories to flow," says Prasco, of Lowell. "It’s a wonderful way for youth to give back to the elders and their community.”

Musical memories often remain in those with dementia, and meaningful music can help with memory recall. Music therapy also helps improve behavior and enhance quality of life.

“Even though some of the elders may be nonverbal or have limited communication, they’ve reached the youth and have even helped several who battled issues such as depression and anxiety," Prasco says. "Joining the generations together in one room creates a room full of joy, laughter, tears, and bonding.”

If you know of someone living with dementia who would benefit from this program or are interested in volunteering, contact Prasco at tprasco@gmail.com or 219-689-5287.