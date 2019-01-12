“It’s very lonely when you don’t have a family, and you have difficulty getting around,” says 87-year-old Merrillville resident Delores Bartley, who four years ago joined Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) of Northwest Indiana. The organization was founded in 1946 by French nobleman Armand Marquiset as Les Petits Frères des Pauvres, or Little Brothers of the Poor, to assist the many elderly Parisians who had lost family, friends and the means to support themselves during World War II.
Marquiset’s organization inspired more chapters, and LBFE has grown to include locations in seven U.S. cities and 10 countries. The LBFE, an international network of nonprofit volunteer-based organizations, remains committed to relieving isolation and loneliness among the elderly and to offer to people of goodwill the opportunity to join and help the elderly.
“The brothers came to Chicago 60 years ago,” says Jacqueline Townsend, expansion program coordinator for Little Brothers in Northwest Indiana, located in Merrillville. It's goals are to bring friendship and companionship to seniors living without support of friends or family.
“We decided to go into Northwest Indiana because back in 2011 we conducted a survey and saw a need there,” says Ann Wohlberg, director of programs for the Chicago chapter.
“I’m disabled and I didn’t have anyone, and before I got into Little Brothers, I just had a big bunch of nothing going on,” says 71-year-old Thomas Belinsky, who began participating in LBFE when it expanded into Northwest Indiana. “My mom, dad and brother passed away a long time ago. Many of my neighbors have moved away, and I never married and I have no kids. When I came into Little Brothers, I met so many wonderful people.”
Belinsky, who lives in Gary, says he has had fantastic and dedicated volunteers through the years — the type of people who go out of their way to help him as well as others.
“One, Tom Essig, sees me twice a month and has welcomed me into his family,” Belinsky says. “Tom and his wife take me out for breakfast; it’s just wonderful. And he has helped me so much as well over the last four years. He’s taken me to Relay for Life for the last four years in a row. We walk the track together to raise money for Relay,” which brings in funds for the American Cancer Society.
Another LBFE volunteer also befriended Belinsky, taking him to doctor appointments and out to dinner.
“He’d been in the Little Brothers program for 30 or 40 years,” Belinsky says of the volunteer. “It’s incredible what he’s done. He bought me a brand new walker with wheels, and before he moved to Boulder, Colorado, he gave me a Culver’s gift card and one from Strack & Van Til. I really miss him.”
“LBFE is for those 70 and over and alone,” Wohlberg says. “Many of our elders have a spouse who has died and if they have siblings and children still living, they live far away. The average age of someone in LBFE is 82.”
Volunteers are a vital part of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, and Townsend says they’re always looking for people willing to step up because the need is so great. Currently, the Northwest Indiana program has 88 volunteers assisting 62 elders.
Volunteering is flexible and duties include visiting homes (each elderly person receives two monthly visits), driving, and accompanying elders to events. They also help Townsend organize birthday, anniversary and holiday celebrations, and recreational activities such as group trips, dinners and movies. Seniors can also go on a four-day, three-night vacation to Audrey's House, LBFE’s retreat in Batavia, Illinois.
“This year I decided we should have a Christmas tree,” Townsend says. “You could see their eyes light up when they saw a tree with all those ornaments and lights that the volunteers had decorated.”
She says the organization hosted a Thanksgiving get-together at Theatre at the Center in Munster so members could build connections and form contacts. A Christmas party was held at Teibel's in Schererville.
“Even if they’re simple ones like going to the library with their volunteer — it’s a way for people to become a family and feel like they’re part of a group,” she says.
“Jackie is a wonderful organizer,” Bartley says of the Northwest Indiana coordinator. “She gets people together and plans fun activities. She made a movie of our Thanksgiving dinner this year, which I couldn’t attend because I had just gotten out of the hospital. It was so nice to watch people enjoy their time there. Jackie also organized a painting class for us. She arranges it so that volunteers take us places, which helps a lot if you don’t have any other way to get around.”
Belinsky says he feels a sense of excitement whenever Townsend sets up group outings.
“It gives me something to think about and look forward to,” he says. “She’s great, and she’s made such a difference in my life.”
For more information, or to volunteer or refer an elder, call 219-736-5233, email jtownsend@littlebrotherschicago.org or visit littlebrotherschicago.org.