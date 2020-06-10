MRI stimulation becomes new tool in treatment of depression

“Some obsessive/compulsive disorders we can treat by decreasing the brain’s activity," he said, adding the procedure has great potential.

Such transcranial magnetic stimulation is an outpatient procedure with 20- to 40-minute sessions. The patient is awake and sits in a chair like at a hair salon. To treat depression, the electromagnetic coil is usually placed against the left side of the head near the forehead. As the electromagnetic impulses are introduced, Fanelli said, the facial muscles may twitch, but it’s pretty mild and most don’t even notice it. Some experience a slight headache afterward that can be relieved with a Tylenol.

The first session can last an hour or two to calibrate the machine to the patient's needs, Fanelli said. This is done by maneuvering the apparatus until the electromagnetic impulses cause the right thumb to twitch involuntarily. This tells the doctor where the motor impulses are located. Once found, a number of measurements are done to determine treatment location.

Succeeding treatments take place four or five days a week for up to five weeks before tapering off for another couple weeks. Fanelli said the process is covered by many insurance plans because of its effectiveness.