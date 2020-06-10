MRI stimulation becomes new tool in treatment of depression

It’s amazing how one invention can lead, often unexpectedly, to a different scientific breakthrough.
The microwave oven, for instance, was discovered when people using early radar scanners noticed how drinks seem to be warmer after being placed near a scanner in use.
A similar serendipitous discovery happened involving magnetic resonance imaging machines. The MRI machines use magnetic energy to map the body's interior more extensively than X-ray machines and without the danger of radiation.
Dr. Joseph Fanelli, a psychiatrist with St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, said scientists noticed many years ago that MRIs produced small changes to the brain’s molecular structure. So for the past decade, doctors have used the power of magnets to treat depression and other brain disorders. Fanelli said it promises to help patients even more.
“The magnetic energy passes into the brain and causes no damage, and, when it gets to the target area, the brain converts the magnetic energy to electric energy,” Fanelli said. "What happens then is dependent on the way we use the magnetic energy. We can introduce the electric energy to decrease or increase the activity in that part of the brain."
For example, Fanelli said, doctors found that stimulating the right side of the brain would increase activity in a large portion of the left side. “By doing that, we can change the level of activity, and that treats depression.
“Some obsessive/compulsive disorders we can treat by decreasing the brain’s activity," he said, adding the procedure has great potential.
Such transcranial magnetic stimulation is an outpatient procedure with 20- to 40-minute sessions. The patient is awake and sits in a chair like at a hair salon. To treat depression, the electromagnetic coil is usually placed against the left side of the head near the forehead. As the electromagnetic impulses are introduced, Fanelli said, the facial muscles may twitch, but it’s pretty mild and most don’t even notice it. Some experience a slight headache afterward that can be relieved with a Tylenol.
The first session can last an hour or two to calibrate the machine to the patient's needs, Fanelli said. This is done by maneuvering the apparatus until the electromagnetic impulses cause the right thumb to twitch involuntarily. This tells the doctor where the motor impulses are located. Once found, a number of measurements are done to determine treatment location.
Succeeding treatments take place four or five days a week for up to five weeks before tapering off for another couple weeks. Fanelli said the process is covered by many insurance plans because of its effectiveness.
“TMS is typically done with patients when medications have not been effective. That’s quite a good number of them. Once they get the TMS treatment's done, it’s done. You can almost think about depression as being like cancer. Some people’s depression will come back, but this greatly reduces the risk of it coming back."
TMS was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2010. There is some indication it can help in treating chronic pain as well as depression. Fanelli said studies are underway to see whether it can be used to treat anxiety, obsessive/compulsive disorders, movement abnormalities and post-traumatic stress disorder.
According to the Mayo Clinic Web site, “Though the biology of why TMS works isn’t completely understood, the stimulation appears to impact how the brain is working, which in turn seems to ease depression symptoms and improve mood. There are different ways to perform the procedure, and techniques may change as experts learn more about the most effective ways to perform treatments.”
The noninvasive procedure has caused seizures though that's rare. According to the Mayo Clinic website, more common side effects are headache, scalp discomfort at the site of the stimulation, tingling and spasms or twitching of facial muscles and lightheadedness.
“Your doctor can adjust the level of stimulation to reduce symptoms or may recommend that you take an over-the-counter medication before the procedure,” the article states.
Treatments usually occur in the doctor’s office or at a clinic, and Fanelli said several providers practice in the area, including at a number of outpatient offices.
