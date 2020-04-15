NWI mental health pros: Understanding, management, when to seek help keys to dealing with stress

As for things that are guaranteed to worsen stress, four things come to mind: mood-altering chemicals (drugs and alcohol); mood-altering behaviors (gambling, overeating, risk taking); taking things out on other people; and isolation. By far, though, the most common negative coping skill is denial — pretending things are OK when they clearly are not.

Houston: Eating healthy well-balanced meals, exercising on a regular basis, practicing relaxation techniques and getting plenty of sleep are all great ways to self-manage stress. It’s also important to give yourself a break when you feel stressed, to ask for help when you need it and to accept that there are events that you cannot control. Stress can often be triggered by a problem that may on the surface seem impossible to solve but learning how to find solutions to your problems will help you feel more in control and lower that stress level.

What are some signs that it may be time to seek professional help for dealing with stresses of everyday life?

Khalil: If you start having psychosomatic disorders, like pain in the abdomen, changes in bowel habits or rashes, it can mean your stress level is on overload. If you are feeling overwhelmed, it can be a signal that it is time to seek professional medical or behavioral health help.