NWI mental health pros: Understanding, management, when to seek help keys to dealing with stress

It’s not hard to find something that may cause stress in one’s life.
The key to dealing with the many stressors in life is to better understand them and have a plan for how to handle them — including when it may be time to seek professional help. To determine major causes of stress and how people can best deal with them, we checked in with local experts:
- Dr. Arif Khalil, a Community Healthcare System cardiologist
- Dr. Christopher Osan, a family medicine physician
- Jake Messing, a Franciscan Health clinical social worker
- Felicia Houston, a UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial clinical professional counselor
An edited transcript follows.
What are some of the most common issues or pressures that cause people to experience stress?
Dr. Arif Khalil: From my experience talking to patients, the No. 1 source of stress is financial. It could relate to a loss of money, a job or a house. A lot of times, patients find out their insurance may not cover their medication at 100% or they don’t have insurance at all. Health is also a common source of stress. When family members or relatives are very sick, it can cause a lot of stress — so much so that people may ignore their own health.
Dr. Christopher Osan: Stress comes from unlimited causes and manifests itself in various ways. In our clinic, the most common stressors tend to be related to financial issues, health and work. Work-related issues can range from working long hours, having poor interpersonal work relationships, working with not enough down time, working under dangerous conditions and experiencing shift-work disorder (a condition that many people in Northwest Indiana face at factory jobs). Financial stressors such as medical bills, layoffs/loss of income or home and auto disasters often prevent people from seeking help for fear of further debt. Finally, major life changes such as moving, taking a new job, suffering chronic illness (or caring for a loved one with chronic illness), experiencing divorce or death or experiencing personal mental illness are some of the more common concerns we’ve seen.
Jake Messing: The No. 1 source of stress we see by far is relationships —whether with family, friends, coworkers, teachers or students. A lack of relationships can also lead to issues, as isolation and boredom can be highly stressful. Other common stressors are trauma, financial problems, health issues, change and unpredictability.
Whenever I do presentations on stress, I try to emphasize that stress is not bad — it actually plays an important role in bringing out the best in us. We actually need a moderate amount of stress in our lives. But how do we think about and view stress? Do we see it as horrible, overwhelming and something to be avoided at all costs? Or do we see it as something that is part of life that can be managed?
Felicia Houston: Work, relationships and finances tend to be the biggest causes of stress. But really anything that poses a real or perceived challenge or threat to a person's well-being can cause stress. Some of the common major life events that can trigger stress include job issues or retirement, lack of time or money, bereavement, family problems and illness.
What are some of the best ways to self-manage stress?
Khalil: The best way to manage stress is to find ways to deal with it and to know there is always somebody out there who can help. The biggest problem I see is that people think they don’t have options to get help, but they do —whether through a friend, a relative, a work associate or a neighbor. Just asking for help and being able to talk about it can be cathartic.
Osan: Managing stress depends on the cause of the underlying stress, as well as the expected duration of the stress. For example, if financial matters are causing stress, creating a budget and living within your means might help alleviate some of the stress. If work is too demanding and you’re having difficulty coping, potentially speaking to your manager to change your work situation to find a less stressful circumstance may help. Regardless of cause of stress, we recommend exercising, eating healthy, practicing good sleep hygiene and keeping up with preventive care. Reach out to loved ones and ask for assistance when you are experiencing acute stressors. Picking up a hobby or doing mindful meditation can also divert your attention from the stress and help alleviate your symptoms.
On the other hand, we sometimes see patients who have pitfalls when they resort to self-medicating with drugs, food or alcohol to relieve stress — these are unhealthy and often self-sabotaging methods of coping.
Messing: There are many good ways to manage and handle stress, including getting exercise, eating right, engaging in hobbies, problem-solving and practicing spiritual beliefs. But one of the really effective ways is talking about it with supportive people, especially with people who have the same or similar problems. This is why support groups work so well.
My favorite skill is looking at what people think and believe — there is a school of thought that says much of the stress we experience in life we inflict on ourselves. For example, if I believe that things should always go my way, I will be leading a miserable, unhappy life and will be highly stressed. To lower my stress, I might need to change this distorted belief.
As for things that are guaranteed to worsen stress, four things come to mind: mood-altering chemicals (drugs and alcohol); mood-altering behaviors (gambling, overeating, risk taking); taking things out on other people; and isolation. By far, though, the most common negative coping skill is denial — pretending things are OK when they clearly are not.
Houston: Eating healthy well-balanced meals, exercising on a regular basis, practicing relaxation techniques and getting plenty of sleep are all great ways to self-manage stress. It’s also important to give yourself a break when you feel stressed, to ask for help when you need it and to accept that there are events that you cannot control. Stress can often be triggered by a problem that may on the surface seem impossible to solve but learning how to find solutions to your problems will help you feel more in control and lower that stress level.
What are some signs that it may be time to seek professional help for dealing with stresses of everyday life?
Khalil: If you start having psychosomatic disorders, like pain in the abdomen, changes in bowel habits or rashes, it can mean your stress level is on overload. If you are feeling overwhelmed, it can be a signal that it is time to seek professional medical or behavioral health help.
Osan: Many people handle stress well, and stress can often be transient depending on the situation. For people whose stress is starting to take a toll on their ability to function from day to day or is affecting their health and relationships, we advise seeking medical attention or finding mental health help through emergency services. Many chronic conditions can worsen under stressful conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure, weight gain, depression, irritable bowel syndrome, gastric reflux disease and gastric ulcers. If you feel as though any of these conditions have set in or worsened due to stress, it’s time to consider speaking to medical professional.
Messing: I tell people all the time that professional help is needed if those coping skills they’ve always used no longer work and stress begins to interfere with their daily functioning (jobs, school, relationships, responsibilities). It may be time to try something else.
Houston: If your daily living is affected by the stress, you may need to seek professional help. If you feel like you’re unable to cope with stress and anxiety, you may need to see a mental health provider. Psychotherapy, also known as talk therapy, can help people work through stress and anxiety. A therapist may also pass along some applied relaxation techniques to help manage stress.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!