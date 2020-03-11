NWI mental health pros:

On the other hand, we sometimes see patients who have pitfalls when they resort to self-medicating with drugs, food or alcohol to relieve stress — these are unhealthy and often self-sabotaging methods of coping.

Messing: There are many good ways to manage and handle stress, including getting exercise, eating right, engaging in hobbies, problem-solving and practicing spiritual beliefs. But one of the really effective ways is talking about it with supportive people, especially with people who have the same or similar problems. This is why support groups work so well.

My favorite skill is looking at what people think and believe — there is a school of thought that says much of the stress we experience in life we inflict on ourselves. For example, if I believe that things should always go my way, I will be leading a miserable, unhappy life and will be highly stressed. To lower my stress, I might need to change this distorted belief.

As for things that are guaranteed to worsen stress, four things come to mind: mood-altering chemicals (drugs and alcohol); mood-altering behaviors (gambling, overeating, risk taking); taking things out on other people; and isolation. By far, though, the most common negative coping skill is denial — pretending things are OK when they clearly are not.