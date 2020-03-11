NWI pediatricians: How helicopter parents can pull back to help their children grow

Allowing and encouraging independence will serve a child well in the long run. “As a child grows older, they must be allowed to make decisions within the framework of the foundation established by their parents,” said Walker. “The advantage of allowing a child more independence is that they gain confidence in their decision making. They become more responsible. They are able to handle obstacles and challenges in life.”

In the stages of childhood, an overprotective parenting style looks different. “The helicopter parent with a toddler is going to be overprotective and cautious about play dates. They will want them at their house and will have as much involvement as possible. It becomes more complicated in middle school where social activities become more complex, including more intervention in social activities. This is when you want them to develop coping strategies for social struggles,” said Dr. Louis J. Kraus, Woman’s Board professor, chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and director of Forensic Psychiatry at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “In high school, parents will continue to minimize significant difficulties. They will be on top of dating and wanting to know every aspect of a teen’s personal life. Kids need private time and need to have some secrets from their parents in regard to their personal life.”