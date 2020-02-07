Porter-Starke psychologist: Exercise, mindfulness, support can help men quell anger, aggression

Like many emotions, anxiety doesn’t appear in the same way for everyone.

“How anxiety presents may be very different from person to person based on a lot of factors, but it’s definitely the case that in our culture, gender may be a significant factor in how anxiety is processed and expressed,” said Timothy McCurdy, clinical psychologist and director of child and family services at Porter-Starke Services.

Among the many symptoms associated with anxiety are anger, irritability and aggression.

“While this is a way anxiety may present for anyone, regardless of gender, it’s been my experience that traditional gender roles often make it more socially ‘acceptable’ for men to express anger openly and directly,” McCurdy said.

Cultural norms could figure into the way anxiety manifests itself.

“In our culture, men are often taught both explicitly and indirectly that it’s not acceptable to show weakness or vulnerability, and at its root, anxiety is all about feeling threatened or vulnerable,” McCurdy said, “When men who have internalized these messages have reason to feel anxiety, they may be conditioned to defend themselves with shows of ‘strength’ like anger and aggression and ignore their more vulnerable feelings.”