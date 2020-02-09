Region doctors: There's a fine line between lack of sleep and clinical depression

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Most symptoms of sleep deprivation overlap with symptoms of depression,” explains Kaul. “But while a person who is depressed may experience low moods, he or she may also feel a lack of pleasure in nearly all activities, and may have suicidal thoughts. This is not something that would commonly be seen in someone who is just sleep deprived.”

“Since symptoms of depression often include insomnia and sleep deprivation triggers depressed mood, it can be difficult to differentiate the two,” adds Fanelli. “An essential feature of depression, however, includes a period of at least two weeks of depressed mood or loss of interest or pleasure in nearly all activities.”

While professional help is advised for those seeing signs of potential clinical depression, individuals dealing with sleep deprivation can take a number of steps to correct the problem.

Of course, getting more restful and regular sleep at night (seven or eight hours is ideal) is an obvious fix, but getting more exercise in the morning and early afternoon, abstaining from daytime naps, turning off electronic devices at bedtime and avoiding caffeine, alcohol and smoking, especially close to bedtime, also can combat sleep deprivation.